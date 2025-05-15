BOE's Green Eco-Forum Successfully Held, Joining Hands With Global Eco-Partners To Co-Create A Sustainable Future

BEIJING, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BOE successfully conducted the second edition of its exclusively-hosted "Define the Future Green Eco-Forum" on May 15 during Display Week 2025. Centered on the theme of "Green Development", the forum advocated for symbiotic win-win solutions, transitioning from consumption to circularity, and fostering dialogue on industry-wide green ecosystems. At the event, BOE's recently launched sustainability brand in Beijing "ONE" (Open Next Earth), the first of its kind in the industry, made its overseas debut after its initial release in Beijing. The event gathered over a hundred industry and academic experts, as well as eco-partners from the industrial chain. Attendees included John Kymissis, President of the Society for Information Display (SID); Dr. Yan Qun, President of Display Week China; Professor Diana Ürge-Vorsatz, Vice Chair of IPCC from Central European University; Cheng Ming, SVP of Global R&D at 3M Transportation & Electronics Business Group; Alex Yao, General Manager of Electronics at Air Liquide China; Jimmy Smith, Worldwide Business Manager for Displays at Lenovo; Dr. Cheonhong Kim, Display Architect at Meta; and Chen Heqiang, Vice President of GE Healthcare China and General Manager of China Supply Chain. The BOE delegation was led by CEO Feng Qiang, aloneside Yun Xiangnan, Senior Vice President; Jiang Xingqun, Senior Vice President and Co-Chief Technology Officer, and Guo Jian, General Manager of BOE Display Technology Co., Ltd. The successful hosting of the forum not only signifies BOE's leadership in guiding the industry towards a higher dimension of sustainable development but also provides significant reference for Chinese tech enterprises in exploring green development and practicing ESG concepts in the global context.

In his opening remarks, Feng Qiang noted that 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the UN Global Compact's ESG principle, reflecting the alignment between corporate and societal progress as we embark on a new chapter toward a green future. "This year is BOE's twelfth participation in the Display Week, and it also marks the twentieth anniversary of the UN Global Compact's establishment of the ESG framework. So today is really a perfect moment for us to open a new, greener chapter together. As a cornerstone of our digital age, the display industry is witnessing green development initiatives being prioritized like never before. For over thirty years, BOE has consistently embedded the green development philosophy at the core of our corporate strategy. We believe a truly great company is not defined only by technological leadership or market share, but also by the long-term value it creates for human society. We believe that embracing green development will unlock boundless opportunities. Let us join hands to define a new paradigm that is greener, smarter, and more harmonious for all!" Feng added.

Guo Jian shared BOE's achievements in green technology and manufacturing. He outlined BOE's three-pronged approach for sustainable innovation, namely, planning, R&D, and certification. The company started with a scientific green product plan and focused on reducing carbon emissions from the very beginning of product planning. During development, it emphasized low-carbon design, materials, and end-of-life treatment. For certification, BOE has completed carbon footprint quantification, disclosure, and verification. All these measures reflect BOE's "full life cycle" philosophy in promoting environmental sustainability.

For years, BOE has actively responded to national dual-carbon strategy, explored carbon reduction potential and innovated energy-saving measures. In terms of green manufacturing, BOE is operating multiple eco-friendly facilities, including 18 "national-level green factories", among them, the display industry's only "national zero-waste enterprise," one "lighthouse factory," two "carbon-neutral factories," seven plants with UL 2799 zero landfill platinum certification, as well as nine participating in the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). BOE's ongoing commitment to green operations through energy-saving technological changes, AI adoption, efficient management, and resource recycling in the aim of driving comprehensive decarbonization and leading a zero-carbon future. During the event, participants also shared their sustainability initiatives and expressed their intentions to innovate cooperation models with BOE in green production, manufacturing, products and applications.

Technological innovation remains pivotal to the sustainable growth of a company. In the AI era, AI technology has emerged as one of the key drivers of rapid technological advancement, demonstrating immense application potential across industries. Amid this context, BOE continues to spearhead technological innovation and strategically plan for the future with a forward-looking vision. In 2024, the company unveiled its "AI+" strategy, concentrating on three core application areas, AI+Manufacturing, AI+Products, and AI+Operations, leading the industry in achieving technological leaps. Jiang Xingqun highlighted that as the tide of technological progress surges forward, AI has become the core driver of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and is reshaping industries with its unstoppable momentum. Currently, BOE is utilizing the "AI+Display" convergence model to drive profound and multi-dimensional transformations across products, manufacturing, and operations. Moving forward, BOE will resolutely deepen the integration of AI, display technologies with industry applications, continuously building its innovation capabilities to explore the infinite possibilities in the field of display.

Yun Xiangnan provided a profound interpretation of BOE's sustainable development brand "ONE" overseas for the first time at the site. He stated that "ONE" signifies a new starting point for BOE's growth, embodying three brand values: openness and inclusiveness (Open), innovation leadership (Next), and perpetual ecosystem (Earth). It unites consensus through openness, defines the future through innovation, and protects the ecosystem through sustainability. As BOE enters its fourth decade, we reaffirm that sustainable development is not a temporary measure, it constitutes a new genetic code for industrial evolution. We will unite the entire sector via a common objective and concerted action to shape a beautiful vision: One Earth, One Future.

The forum concluded with BOE and partners launching the "ONE" Action, which sincerely invites global stakeholders to restructure industry competitiveness through sustainable development, empowering business to benefit society, fostering ecosystems for the future, bridging innovation with human potential via three transformative approaches: breaking short-sighted competition, building symbiotic and mutually beneficial relationship; eliminating resource depletion, establishing a circular regeneration system; dismantling technological barriers and creating an open sharing environment.

Looking ahead, BOE will continue to implement its "Empower IoT With Display" development strategy, uphold longtermism, and join hands with more partners to build a virtuous cycle of green ecosystems. By empowering every display with eco-responsibility through advanced technologies, BOE will drive high-quality sustainable growth in the industry by combining the open innovation of "Tech" with the environmental commitment of "Green" to safeguard humanity's future.

SOURCE BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

