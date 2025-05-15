DTST Reports 2025 First Quarter Financial Results And Provides Business Update
| DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|March 31, 2025 (Unaudited)
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|705,557
|$
|1,070,097
| Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of
$17,121 and $31,472 as of March 31, 2025, and December
31, 2024, respectively)
|5,413,282
|2,225,458
|Marketable securities
|10,406,912
|11,261,006
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|858,490
|859,502
|Total Current Assets
|17,384,241
|15,416,063
|Property and Equipment:
|Property and equipment
|9,684,825
|9,598,963
|Less-Accumulated depreciation
|(6,456,000
|)
|(6,159,307
|)
|Net Property and Equipment
|3,228,825
|3,439,656
|Other Assets:
|Goodwill
|4,238,671
|4,238,671
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|550,653
|575,380
|Other assets
|168,120
|183,439
|Intangible assets, net
|1,360,220
|1,427,006
|Total Other Assets
|6,317,664
|6,424,496
|Total Assets
|$
|26,930,730
|$
|25,280,215
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|4,550,524
|$
|3,183,379
|Deferred revenue
|290,827
|212,390
|Finance leases payable
|-
|17,641
|Finance leases payable related party
|-
|33,879
|Operating lease liabilities short term
|102,246
|98,860
|Total Current Liabilities
|4,943,597
|3,546,149
|Operating lease liabilities
|496,691
|523,070
|Deferred Tax Liability
|39,031
|39,031
|Total Long-Term Liabilities
|535,722
|562,101
|Total Liabilities
|5,479,319
|4,108,250
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock, par value $.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 1,401,786 designated as Series A Preferred Stock, par value $.001; 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31,2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock, par value $.001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 7,123,227 and 7,045,108 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|7,123
|7,045
|Additional paid in capital
|40,644,000
|40,417,813
|Accumulated deficit
|(18,958,511
|)
|(18,982,589
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|3,579
|(23,214
|)
|Total Data Storage Corporation Stockholders' Equity
|21,696,191
|21,419,055
|Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary
|(244,780
|)
|(247,090
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|21,451,411
|21,171,965
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|26,930,730
|$
|25,280,215
| DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Sales
|$
|8,083,756
|$
|8,235,747
|Cost of sales
|5,223,860
|5,269,275
|Gross Profit
|2,859,896
|2,966,472
|Selling, general and administrative
|2,952,405
|2,752,677
|Income (loss) from Operations
|(92,509
|)
|213,795
|Other Income (Expense)
|Interest income
|120,906
|143,369
|Interest expense
|(2,009
|)
|(11,260
|)
|Total Other Income
|118,897
|132,109
|Income before provision for income taxes
|26,388
|345,904
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|Net Income
|26,388
|345,904
|Gain (loss) in Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary
|(2,310
|)
|11,198
|Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
|$
|24,078
|$
|357,102
|Earnings per Share – Basic
|$
|-
|$
|0.05
|Earnings per Share – Diluted
|$
|-
|$
|0.05
|Weighted Average Number of Shares – Basic
|7,077,913
|7,090,389
|Weighted Average Number of Shares – Diluted
|7,405,672
|7,259,472
| DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net income
|$
|26,388
|$
|345,904
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|363,379
|295,198
|Stock based compensation
|226,265
|171,325
|Change in expected credit losses
|(6,995
|)
|-
|Changes in Assets and Liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(3,180,822
|)
|(3,177,694
|)
|Other assets
|15,319
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,936
|(153,782
|)
|Right of use asset
|24,727
|26,821
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|1,373,552
|2,226,932
|Deferred revenue
|78,437
|(26,078
|)
|Operating lease liability
|(22,993
|)
|(27,250
|)
|Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
|(1,099,807
|)
|(318,624
|)
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(67,519
|)
|(358,637
|)
|Purchase of marketable securities
|(120,906
|)
|(143,369
|)
|Sale of marketable securities
|975,000
|200,000
|Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
|786,575
|(302,006
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Repayments of finance lease obligations related party
|(33,879
|)
|(66,280
|)
|Repayments of finance lease obligations
|(17,641
|)
|(101,078
|)
|Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
|(51,520
|)
|(167,358
|)
|Effect of exchange rates on cash
|212
|-
|Net decrease in Cash
|(364,540
|)
|(787,988
|)
|Cash, Beginning of Period
|1,070,097
|1,428,730
|Cash, End of Period
|$
|705,557
|$
|640,742
|Supplemental Disclosures:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|489
|$
|8,855
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024:
|For the three months ended March 31, 2025
| CloudFirst
Technologies
| CloudFirst
Europe Ltd.
|Nexxis Inc.
|Corporate
|Total
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,077,591
|$
|(455,971
|)
|$
|(7,243
|)
|$
|(587,989
|)
|$
|26,388
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Depreciation and amortization
|333,615
|29,235
|209
|320
|363,379
|Interest income
|-
|-
|-
|(120,906
|)
|(120,906
|)
|Interest expense
|2,009
|-
|-
|-
|2,009
|Provision for income tax
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|89,665
|-
|6,429
|130,171
|226,265
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1,502,880
|$
|(426,736
|)
|$
|(605
|)
|$
|(578,404
|)
|$
|497,135
|For the three months ended March 31, 2024
| CloudFirst
Technologies
| CloudFirst
Europe Ltd.
|Nexxis Inc.
|Corporate
|Total
|Net income
|$
|914,372
|$
|-
|$
|(62,941
|)
|$
|(505,527
|)
|$
|345,904
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Depreciation and amortization
|294,793
|-
|211
|194
|295,198
|Interest income
|-
|-
|-
|(143,369
|)
|(143,369
|)
|Interest expense
|11,260
|-
|-
|-
|11,260
|Stock-based compensation
|52,969
|-
|6,671
|111,685
|171,235
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1,273,394
|$
|-
|$
|(56,059
|)
|$
|(537,017
|)
|$
|680,318
Legal Disclaimer:
