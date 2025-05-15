Vivos Inc. Certifies University Of Florida Veterinary Hospital For Isopet® Precision Radionuclide Therapy™

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kennewick, WA, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL) today announced that the University of Florida Veterinary Hospital has been certified to offer IsoPetPrecision Radionuclide Therapy-a breakthrough cancer treatment for animals.

The University of Florida Veterinary Hospital, a leader in advanced veterinary care and research, is now licensed and equipped to deliver IsoPet® therapy as part of its oncology services. This certification expands the availability of a targeted, minimally invasive cancer treatment that uses a proprietary radionuclide injection to treat solid tumors in pets.

“Our goal is to grow the network of certified clinics offering IsoPet therapy across the country,” said Dr. Michael Korenko, President and CEO of Vivos Inc.“Each certification represents a step toward broader access to a treatment that is both effective and far less invasive than traditional options. The University of Florida team has demonstrated the clinical rigor and enthusiasm needed to offer this innovative therapy.”

Vivos supports each clinic through the licensing process, provides training to ensure each facility is fully prepared to administer IsoPet safely and effectively. Additional veterinary hospitals are currently undergoing the certification process.

