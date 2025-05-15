Dorel Industries Inc. Announces Virtual Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
MONTREAL, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A)
Shareholders are invited to participate by live audio webcast at
Shareholders will have the ability to interact with Dorel Industries Inc. Senior Management by submitting questions to .... To be sure your questions are addressed during the Q&A portion of the annual meeting, please submit them no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, May 23, 2025.
Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother's Choice and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.4 billion and employs approximately 3,600 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.
For more information:
John Paikopoulos
(514) 934-3034
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment