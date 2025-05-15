Heartcore Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

First Quarter 2025 and Recent Operational & Financial Highlights



Announced strategic partnership with NEC Solutions Innovators, Ltd. to enhance CMS implementation process

Established new business development team aimed at strengthening customer success across HeartCore's CMS business Announced plans to expand the Go IPO consulting business into South Korea. The Company adjusted its scheduled South Korea IPO seminar event to September 2025



Management Commentary

HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno commented:“We continued to make meaningful strategic advancements across our software business this quarter, the cornerstone of HeartCore Enterprises. Building on the foundational improvements implemented last year, we launched a dedicated business development team this past quarter focused on strengthening customer success initiatives to better serve our CMS customers and maintain our strong retention rate. Our subsidiary Sigmaways has also made encouraging progress in reducing costs and has narrowed its losses compared to the same period last year. We will continue to closely monitor and prudently manage costs across Sigmaways' operations. The deficit on our balance sheet this quarter does not directly reflect the performance of our core business but is rather attributable to the SBC Medical Group shares we hold. The subsequent decline in their stock price has ultimately reduced the value of the assets held by HeartCore. Nevertheless, these shares continue to offer additional liquidity options if needed. Furthermore, a few of our Go IPO clients are expected to begin trading in 2025, which will in turn provide us with additional equity in these companies following their listings. With our upcoming South Korea IPO seminar scheduled for September, we are preparing our efforts to expand our footprint beyond Japan into new APAC regions. We look forward to announcing incremental updates across both businesses throughout the rest of the year.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues were $3.6 million compared to $5.0 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to decreased on-premise software revenue, decreased customized software development and services revenue attributed to the business slowdown of Sigmaways, and decreased Go IPO consulting services revenue as no new IPO consulting orders were entered this quarter.

Gross profit was $1.1 million compared to $2.0 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of gross profit from on-premises software and Go IPO consulting services.

Operating expenses decreased 14% to $2.3 million, compared to $2.7 million in the same period last year. The improvement was primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses.

Net loss was $3.1 million, compared to $1.5 million in the same period last year, as a result of the aforementioned decrease in revenue and gross profit for the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year totaled a loss of $1.3 million, compared to a loss of $0.3 million in the same period last year.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.7 million, compared to $2.1 million on December 31, 2024.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore's customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore's GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at and .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Disclaimer

This document includes references to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the purposes of this presentation, adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net loss to exclude depreciation and amortization, impairment of intangible asset, and impairment of goodwill.

This measure is presented as supplemental information and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Management believes that this adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by highlighting the company's core operational performance, excluding non-cash and non-recurring items. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.