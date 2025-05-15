Heartcore Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and TOKYO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or the“Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter 2025 and Recent Operational & Financial Highlights
Announced strategic partnership with NEC Solutions Innovators, Ltd. to enhance CMS implementation process Established new business development team aimed at strengthening customer success across HeartCore's CMS business Announced plans to expand the Go IPO consulting business into South Korea. The Company adjusted its scheduled South Korea IPO seminar event to September 2025
Management Commentary
HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno commented:“We continued to make meaningful strategic advancements across our software business this quarter, the cornerstone of HeartCore Enterprises. Building on the foundational improvements implemented last year, we launched a dedicated business development team this past quarter focused on strengthening customer success initiatives to better serve our CMS customers and maintain our strong retention rate. Our subsidiary Sigmaways has also made encouraging progress in reducing costs and has narrowed its losses compared to the same period last year. We will continue to closely monitor and prudently manage costs across Sigmaways' operations. The deficit on our balance sheet this quarter does not directly reflect the performance of our core business but is rather attributable to the SBC Medical Group shares we hold. The subsequent decline in their stock price has ultimately reduced the value of the assets held by HeartCore. Nevertheless, these shares continue to offer additional liquidity options if needed. Furthermore, a few of our Go IPO clients are expected to begin trading in 2025, which will in turn provide us with additional equity in these companies following their listings. With our upcoming South Korea IPO seminar scheduled for September, we are preparing our efforts to expand our footprint beyond Japan into new APAC regions. We look forward to announcing incremental updates across both businesses throughout the rest of the year.”
First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Revenues were $3.6 million compared to $5.0 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to decreased on-premise software revenue, decreased customized software development and services revenue attributed to the business slowdown of Sigmaways, and decreased Go IPO consulting services revenue as no new IPO consulting orders were entered this quarter.
Gross profit was $1.1 million compared to $2.0 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of gross profit from on-premises software and Go IPO consulting services.
Operating expenses decreased 14% to $2.3 million, compared to $2.7 million in the same period last year. The improvement was primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses.
Net loss was $3.1 million, compared to $1.5 million in the same period last year, as a result of the aforementioned decrease in revenue and gross profit for the quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA for the year totaled a loss of $1.3 million, compared to a loss of $0.3 million in the same period last year.
As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.7 million, compared to $2.1 million on December 31, 2024.
About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore's customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore's GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at and .
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Disclaimer
This document includes references to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the purposes of this presentation, adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net loss to exclude depreciation and amortization, impairment of intangible asset, and impairment of goodwill.
This measure is presented as supplemental information and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Management believes that this adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by highlighting the company's core operational performance, excluding non-cash and non-recurring items. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
| Item
| FY25 Q1
| FY24 Q1
| Net Loss
| -$3.1 million
| - $1.5 million
| (+) Depreciation and amortization expense
| $0.0 million
| $0.2 million
| (+) Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities
| $1.8 million
| $0.2 million
| (+) Changes in fair value of investment in warrants
| $0.1 million
| $0.7 million
| (+) Interest income
| $0.0 million
| $0.0 million
| (+) Interest expenses
| $0.0 million
| $0.0 million
| Adjusted EBITDA
| -$1.3 million
| -$0.3 million
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“believed,”“intend,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“potential,”“continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore's control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.
HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover and John Yi
...
(949) 574-3860
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
|
|
| Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| March 31,
|
| December 31,
|
|
|
|
| 2025
|
| 2024
|
|
|
|
| (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
| ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cash and cash equivalents
| $
| 738,984
|
| $
| 2,121,089
|
|
|
| Accounts receivable
|
| 2,114,655
|
|
| 1,950,050
|
|
|
| Investments in marketable securities
|
| 2,251,276
|
|
| 4,495,703
|
|
|
| Prepaid expenses
|
| 537,970
|
|
| 458,839
|
|
|
| Current portion of long-term note receivable
|
| 100,000
|
|
| 100,000
|
|
|
| Due from related party
|
| 42,453
|
|
| 40,139
|
|
|
| Other current assets
|
| 278,961
|
|
| 251,545
|
|
|
| Total current assets
|
| 6,064,299
|
|
| 9,417,365
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Accounts receivable, non-current
|
| 694,302
|
|
| 752,930
|
|
|
| Property and equipment, net
|
| 438,243
|
|
| 584,854
|
|
|
| Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
| 1,830,486
|
|
| 1,936,097
|
|
|
| Long-term investment in warrants
|
| 526,165
|
|
| 577,786
|
|
|
| Long-term note receivable
|
| 100,000
|
|
| 100,000
|
|
|
| Deferred tax assets
|
| 115,802
|
|
| 152,300
|
|
|
| Security deposits
|
| 325,441
|
|
| 307,996
|
|
|
| Long-term loan receivable from related party
|
| 120,459
|
|
| 123,928
|
|
|
| Other non-current assets
|
| 7,810
|
|
| 11,778
|
|
|
| Total non-current assets
|
| 4,158,708
|
|
| 4,547,669
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total assets
| $
| 10,223,007
|
| $
| 13,965,034
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Accounts payable and accrued expenses
| $
| 1,839,759
|
| $
| 2,039,323
|
|
|
| Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party
|
| 22,814
|
|
| 47,199
|
|
|
| Accrued payroll and other employee costs
|
| 517,436
|
|
| 675,502
|
|
|
| Due to related parties
|
| 239
|
|
| 932
|
|
|
| Short-term debt
|
| 134,689
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| Short-term debt - related party
|
| 75,000
|
|
| 75,000
|
|
|
| Current portion of long-term debts
|
| 367,871
|
|
| 401,255
|
|
|
| Insurance premium financing
|
| 127,567
|
|
| 16,626
|
|
|
| Factoring liability
|
| 127,053
|
|
| 172,394
|
|
|
| Operating lease liabilities, current
|
| 279,840
|
|
| 371,951
|
|
|
| Finance lease liabilities, current
|
| 16,932
|
|
| 15,956
|
|
|
| Income tax payables
|
| 739,450
|
|
| 822,014
|
|
|
| Deferred revenue
|
| 1,437,248
|
|
| 1,876,490
|
|
|
| Other current liabilities
|
| 1,009,373
|
|
| 907,080
|
|
|
| Total current liabilities
|
| 6,695,271
|
|
| 7,421,722
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Long-term debts
|
| 1,166,678
|
|
| 1,238,813
|
|
|
| Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
| 1,600,977
|
|
| 1,614,996
|
|
|
| Finance lease liabilities, non-current
|
| 41,854
|
|
| 43,593
|
|
|
| Other non-current liabilities
|
| 117,940
|
|
| 183,895
|
|
|
| Total non-current liabilities
|
| 2,927,449
|
|
| 3,081,297
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total liabilities
|
| 9,622,720
|
|
| 10,503,019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| Common shares ($0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 22,075,333 and 21,937,987 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|
| 2,207
|
|
| 2,193
|
|
|
| Subscription receivable
|
| -
|
|
| (103,942
| )
|
|
| Additional paid-in capital
|
| 20,835,864
|
|
| 20,656,153
|
|
|
| Accumulated deficit
|
| (19,331,835
| )
|
| (16,244,843
| )
|
|
| Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
| 334,685
|
|
| 343,936
|
|
|
| Total HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. shareholders' equity
|
| 1,840,921
|
|
| 4,653,497
|
|
|
| Non-controlling interests
|
| (1,240,634
| )
|
| (1,191,482
| )
|
|
| Total shareholders' equity
|
| 600,287
|
|
| 3,462,015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
| $
| 10,223,007
|
| $
| 13,965,034
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
|
|
| Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| For the three months ended March 31,
|
|
| For the three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
| 2025
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Revenues
| $
| 3,587,026
|
|
| $
| 5,046,732
|
|
|
| Cost of revenues
|
| 2,486,742
|
|
|
| 3,014,543
|
|
|
| Gross profit
|
| 1,100,284
|
|
|
| 2,032,189
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Selling expenses
|
| 291,160
|
|
|
| 219,707
|
|
|
| General and administrative expenses
|
| 1,929,388
|
|
|
| 2,406,303
|
|
|
| Research and development expenses
|
| 123,893
|
|
|
| 89,134
|
|
|
| Total operating expenses
|
| 2,344,441
|
|
|
| 2,715,144
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Loss from operations
|
| (1,244,157
| )
|
|
| (682,955
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Other income (expenses):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities
|
| (1,781,664
| )
|
|
| (234,082
| )
|
|
| Changes in fair value of investment in warrants
|
| (51,621
| )
|
|
| (678,887
| )
|
|
| Interest income
|
| 3,020
|
|
|
| 2,594
|
|
|
| Interest expenses
|
| (29,133
| )
|
|
| (36,661
| )
|
|
| Other income
|
| 35,359
|
|
|
| 97,016
|
|
|
| Other expenses
|
| (12,549
| )
|
|
| (25,194
| )
|
|
| Total other expenses
|
| (1,836,588
| )
|
|
| (875,214
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Loss before income tax expense (benefit)
|
| (3,080,745
| )
|
|
| (1,558,169
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Income tax expense (benefit)
|
| 56,636
|
|
|
| (80,167
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net loss
|
| (3,137,381
| )
|
|
| (1,478,002
| )
|
|
| Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
| (50,389
| )
|
|
| (144,652
| )
|
|
| Net loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
| $
| (3,086,992
| )
|
| $
| (1,333,350
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
| (8,014
| )
|
|
| 10,295
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total comprehensive loss
|
| (3,145,395
| )
|
|
| (1,467,707
| )
|
|
| Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
| (49,152
| )
|
|
| (149,563
| )
|
|
| Comprehensive loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
| $
| (3,096,243
| )
|
| $
| (1,318,144
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net loss per common share attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Basic
| $
| (0.14
| )
|
| $
| (0.06
| )
|
|
| Diluted
| $
| (0.14
| )
|
| $
| (0.06
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Basic
|
| 22,054,029
|
|
|
| 20,854,714
|
|
|
| Diluted
|
| 22,054,029
|
|
|
| 20,854,714
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
|
|
| Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| For the three months ended March 31,
|
| For the three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
| 2025
|
| 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net loss
| $
| (3,137,381
| )
| $
| (1,478,002
| )
|
|
| Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
| used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Depreciation and amortization expenses
|
| 26,907
|
|
| 188,085
|
|
|
| Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|
| 117,305
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
| 1,222
|
|
| 1,173
|
|
|
| Non-cash lease expense
|
| 90,508
|
|
| 93,133
|
|
|
| Gain on termination of lease
|
| (9,059
| )
|
| (469
| )
|
|
| Deferred income taxes
|
| 43,932
|
|
| (80,780
| )
|
|
| Stock-based compensation
|
| 32,280
|
|
| 91,712
|
|
|
| Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities
|
| 1,781,664
|
|
| 234,082
|
|
|
| Changes in fair value of investment in warrants
|
| 51,621
|
|
| 678,887
|
|
|
| Gain on settlement of asset retirement obligations
|
| (45,873
| )
|
| -
|
|
|
| Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Accounts receivable
|
| (14,678
| )
|
| (523,110
| )
|
|
| Prepaid expenses
|
| 78,792
|
|
| 102,028
|
|
|
| Other assets
|
| (13,759
| )
|
| (18,618
| )
|
|
| Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
| (219,830
| )
|
| 295,799
|
|
|
| Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party
|
| (24,224
| )
|
| -
|
|
|
| Accrued payroll and other employee costs
|
| (178,339
| )
|
| (149,603
| )
|
|
| Due to related parties
|
| (702
| )
|
| (1,161
| )
|
|
| Operating lease liabilities
|
| (84,948
| )
|
| (90,035
| )
|
|
| Income tax payables
|
| (84,284
| )
|
| (2,387
| )
|
|
| Deferred revenue
|
| (496,079
| )
|
| (300,011
| )
|
|
| Other liabilities
|
| 84,134
|
|
| 60,658
|
|
|
| Net cash flows used in operating activities
|
| (2,000,791
| )
|
| (898,619
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net proceeds from sale of warrants
|
| -
|
|
| 1,640,000
|
|
|
| Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
|
| 462,763
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| Repayment of loan provided to related party
|
| 10,298
|
|
| 10,814
|
|
|
| Net cash flows provided by investing activities
|
| 473,061
|
|
| 1,650,814
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Payments for finance leases
|
| (4,071
| )
|
| (4,474
| )
|
|
| Proceeds from short-term debt
|
| 134,689
|
|
| 68,138
|
|
|
| Repayment of short-term and long-term debts
|
| (165,165
| )
|
| (207,486
| )
|
|
| Repayment of insurance premium financing
|
| (28,559
| )
|
| (14,772
| )
|
|
| Net repayment of factoring arrangement
|
| (45,341
| )
|
| (383,353
| )
|
|
| Capital contribution from non-controlling shareholder
|
| -
|
|
| 67,195
|
|
|
| Proceeds from issuance of common shares
|
| 30,445
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| Proceeds from collection of subscription receivable
|
| 103,942
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
| 117,000
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| Net cash flows provide by (used in) financing activities
|
| 142,940
|
|
| (474,752
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Effect of exchange rate changes
|
| 2,685
|
|
| (70,671
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
| (1,382,105
| )
|
| 206,772
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period
|
| 2,121,089
|
|
| 1,012,479
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period
| $
| 738,984
|
| $
| 1,219,251
|
|
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
|
|
| Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest paid
| $
| 22,857
|
| $
| 37,098
|
|
|
| Income taxes paid
| $
| 93,586
|
| $
| 117,524
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Non-cash investing and financing transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
| $
| -
|
| $
| 125,735
|
|
|
| Insurance premium financing
| $
| 139,500
|
| $
| 172,689
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
