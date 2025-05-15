North America Drone Market Size Expected Reach $31 Billion By 2034 As Revenue Opportunities Jump

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM BEACH, Fla., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The Drones-As-A Service market is expected to continue substantial growth in the coming years. The adoption of advanced technologies in drones, such as thermal imaging, gas detection, and loudspeakers, is increasing, particularly in public safety and emergency response. Drones equipped with these technologies are used extensively by fire departments, search and rescue teams, and law enforcement to manage disasters and enhance surveillance​. The primary reasons for the adoption of these technologies include the need for enhanced operational efficiency and safety in executing complex tasks such as infrastructure inspections, disaster management, and agricultural monitoring. The ability of drones to provide high-resolution imagery and real-time data is invaluable in these contexts, enabling better decision-making and resource allocation​. A report from Market.us projected that the North America Drone Market size is expected to be worth around USD 31,062.9 Million By 2034, from USD 11,445.1 Million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.The U.S. Drone market was estimated at USD 10,869.4 Million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2025 to 2034. The report said:“The primary reasons for the adoption of these technologies include the need for enhanced operational efficiency and safety in executing complex tasks such as infrastructure inspections, disaster management, and agricultural monitoring. The ability of drones to provide high-resolution imagery and real-time data is invaluable in these contexts, enabling better decision-making and resource allocation​.” Active Companies in the drone industry today include(NASDAQ: ZENA),(NASDAQ: RCAT),(NYSE: UAVS),(NASDAQ: DPRO),(NASDAQ: AVAV).

The Market.us report continued:“The North America drone market is characterized by a significant presence of small and medium-sized enterprises, with a considerable portion being small drone companies. This market is seeing growth in diversity with the entry of major tech companies like Alphabet and Intel. The integration of cutting-edge technologies by companies such as DJI, which recently introduced a LiDAR system for professional surveying, exemplifies the ongoing innovation within this sector. Several key drivers are propelling the North America drone market. Regulatory developments have played a crucial role, especially with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) updating rules to allow more extensive commercial drone operations, including beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights​. Additionally, technological advancements in drone hardware and software are enhancing their capabilities, making them more appealing for commercial applications​.” It concluded:“The US Drone Market is valued at approximately USD 10,869 Million in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 11,999 Million in 2025 to approximately USD 29,233.5 Million by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2025 to 2034. The presence of supportive government policies and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations has facilitated controlled commercial drone operations, especially in areas such as logistics, agriculture, and infrastructure inspection. Moreover, consistent investment by the U.S. Department of Defense in military drones has further strengthened the market.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Reports Nearly Double Revenue Year-Over-Year for the First Quarter of 2025 - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces financial results for the first quarter 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:



Total revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $1.13 million, up 92% compared to $591,379 for the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to acquisitions and organic growth.

ZenaTech's new Drone as a Service or DaaS segment grew from completing two acquisitions of land survey drone servicing companies ─ Oregon-based Weddle Surveying and Florida-based KJM Land Surveying. The Company also signed five LOIs (Letter of Intent) for additional acquisitions during the quarter.

The company acquired Othership, a UK workplace management software company supporting its enterprise SaaS software segment, where it plans to leverage workplace AI and quantum computing productivity solutions targeting business and government customers.

The company made investments in longer term growth and in new segment development that caused general and administrative expenses to increase to $5.75 million in Q1 2025 versus about $0.7 million in Q1 of 2024. This primarily consisted of sales and marketing activities, new hires, professional services, and finance expenses.

ZenaTech made investments in its subsidiary ZenaDrone's UAE manufacturing capabilities during the quarter, including hiring 35 new engineers and technicians. Also announced was the opening of a drone testing facility in Turkey for beyond-the-line-of-sight drone testing.

Drone product highlights in Q1 include finalizing the third-generation design and“production model” of the ZenaDrone 1000 drone that will enable the start of scaling up of production. The company also announced the IQ Square drone has moved from prototype to manufacturing stage.

The commence of work on a heavy-lift gas-powered ZD 1000 model for longer fight times for US defense applications took place during the quarter. Testing also commenced on a new high-density drone battery and a proprietary communications system for this drone.

The company reported that ZenaDrone is preparing for Green UAS followed by Blue UAS certification required to sell to the US Military. Additionally, it is reviewing and putting in place cybersecurity practices, documentation, and internal controls necessary to apply for this certification. ZenaTech further expanded its Taiwan drone component manufacturer─ Spider Vision Sensors, adding additional engineering and business development staff. It also announced the first Blue UAS-certifiable drone sensors are under development.



“The first quarter of 2025 was a very strong and encouraging start to the year as revenue nearly doubled, up 92% primarily due to acquisitions and organic growth across both our software and drone segments,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.“During the first quarter we launched our Drone as a Service or DaaS business segment with a vision to have a national footprint in the US and globally.”

“Although expenses increased during the first quarter, these are investments intended to grow the company over the long-term, namely in marketing, manufacturing, product development and testing capacity, which we believe will yield future rewards.

“We believe that this quarter's performance demonstrates that our strategy to disrupt legacy businesses like land surveys via a DaaS business model is on track. Our momentum is strong, and we are well positioned to expand our range of drone services with a pipeline of over 20 acquisitions over the next 12 months,” concluded Dr. Passley. Continued... Read this full release by visiting:

In Additional ZENA News: ZenaTech's (NASDAQ:ZENA) Expands Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) Exterior Building Power Washing to Dubai Tapping into a Global Drone Cleaning Services Market Growing to USD 13 Billion by 2030 - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announced it is expanding its United Arab Emirates (UAE) presence by establishing a new office to sell Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) offerings based in Dubai. Initially this office will focus on delivering drone-powered cleaning services for building exteriors using the IQ Square drone tethered to a water pipe and electrical cord. The company is currently obtaining a permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority to begin power wash testing and operations. Supporting this expansion, ZenaTech will hire two business development managers and up to four additional drone pilots, with drones supplied from its subsidiary ZenaDrone which has a manufacturing hub in nearby Sharjah.

The global drone power washing market falls under a broader drone cleaning services market category that was valued at approximately USD 4.36 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 17% according to market analyst Valuates Reports , fueled by increasing demand for safe, efficient and cost-effective maintenance solutions.

“With rising demand for tech-enabled and efficient maintenance solutions, whether for power washing buildings, renewable energy assets, or public spaces, we believe AI-powered drones will bring new safety standards, cost-efficiency, and greater environmental sustainability to maintenance tasks. UAE's openness to innovative technology makes it an ideal launchpad for these DaaS solutions that we hope to expand to all seven emirates in addition to the US and Europe,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D. Continued... Read this full release by visiting:

Other recent developments in the drone industry include:

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) , a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, recently reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 and provides a corporate update.

Recent Operational Highlights:



Announced the expansion of our multi-domain Family of Systems with a new line of Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs). This strategic move marks Red Cat's official entry into the rapidly evolving maritime autonomy market and reinforces its position as a provider of comprehensive, interoperable unmanned systems for air, land, and sea operations.

Expanded our Red Cat Futures Industry Consortium to include Palantir and Palladyne to boost AI capabilities in contested environments, including visual navigation.

Introducing Black WidowTM and Edge 130 drones to the Latin American market at LAAD 2025 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil in April 2025.

Introduced our Black WidowTM short-range reconnaissance drone and Edge 130 Tricopter to the Middle East market at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Feb 17-21, 2025.

Introduced Black WidowTM to the Asia Pacific Market at the AISSE conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia in January 2025.

Announced that the Black Widow drone and FlightWave Edge 130 were included on the list of 23 platforms and 14 unique components and capabilities selected as winners of the Blue UAS Refresh. The platforms will undergo National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) verification and cyber security review with the ultimate goal of joining the Blue UAS List. Partnered with Palantir to deploy Warp Speed, Palantir's manufacturing OS. This collaboration will transform our supply and manufacturing operations with Palantir's AI enabled monitoring, process flow enhancement and comprehensive data analysis. Palantir's Warp Speed will optimize Red Cat's production and streamline its supply chain, change management, and quality assurance, ultimately reducing costs and improving margins.



AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, recently announced the sale of 20 high-performance RedEdge-P cameras to Wingtra, a global leader in vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone surveying technology.

This transaction strengthens the partnership between AgEagle and Wingtra, combining AgEagle's advanced camera technology with Wingtra's innovative drone platforms to deliver unparalleled aerial mapping and surveying solutions. The cameras are designed for precision agriculture and environmental monitoring, water management, and geospatial applications, and support Wingtra's ability to provide high-quality data collection for its customers worldwide.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) , an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, recently announced its first quarter financial results. Key Financial and Operational Highlights for Q1 2025:



Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $1,547,715 which represents a 16% year over year increase. Product sales of $1,541,811 were up 24.5% over the same period last year.

Gross profit for Q1 2025 was $310,088 up 10.7% from $280,011 for the same period last year. Gross margin percentage for Q1 2025 was 20.0% compared to 21.1% in Q1 2024. Gross profit would have been $271,422 and gross margin would have been 17.5%, not including a one-time non-cash recovery of a write down of inventory of $38,666. The decrease is due to the sales mix of the products sold. The comprehensive loss for the period of $3,433,712 includes non-cash changes comprised of a positive change in fair value derivative of $157,830, a recovery of a write down of inventory of $38,666, and an impairment gain on notes receivable of $25,951 and would otherwise be a comprehensive loss of $3,656,159 vs an adjusted comprehensive loss of $3,559,976 for the same period last year. Contributors to the slight year-over-year increase are increased research and development, office and miscellaneous, professional fees, share based payments, and wages offset by change in derivative liability.



AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) recently announced a new contract with the Dutch Ministry of Defence (MoD) to modernize the Netherlands' PumaTM UAS fleet with expanded capabilities for enhanced situational awareness and operational effectiveness.

Under the contract, the Dutch MoD is modernizing its Puma 3 AE UAS fleet with advanced capabilities that empower forces to carry out mission-critical operations autonomously and securely-even in GPS-denied and contested environments. Upgrades will boost survivability, strengthen communications and add the option for vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) to maximize operational agility. Deliveries are underway, with the upgraded systems set for rapid deployment at the squad and platoon levels.

Additionally, the Netherlands is expanding its UAS portfolio with the acquisition of Puma LE, which delivers extended endurance and range. Both Puma 3 AE and Puma LE provide scalable ISR capabilities for tactical formations and civilian missions.

