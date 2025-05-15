Ascot Amends Shareholder Meeting Materials
The Company is utilizing the notice-and-access under NI 54-101 – Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer and NI 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations for distribution of the Meeting materials to Shareholders.
The Amended Meeting Materials will be filed and available on SEDAR+ at and the Company website at .
The Amended Materials have been amended to reflect the subsequent resignations of Mr. Zimmer and Ms. Van Alphen from the Board. As a result, the number of directors standing for election has been reduced from eight (8) to six (6), and the list of director nominees has been updated accordingly. The Amended Materials also reflect an amended resolutions to set the number of directors of the Company at six (6). All other matters described in the original meeting materials remain unchanged. Shareholders are encouraged to submit a new proxy using the Amended Proxy. However any proxies received on the original form of proxy will be counted towards the applicable resolutions.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Ascot Resources Ltd.
“James A (Jim) Currie”
CEO & COO
For further information contact:
KIN COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Email: ...
Phone: 604-684-6730
About Ascot Resources Ltd.
Ascot is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker AOT and on the OTCQX under the ticker AOTVF. Ascot is the 100% owner of the Premier Gold Mine, which poured first gold in April 2024 and is located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.
For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at or visit the Company's web site at .
