Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cormedix Inc. To Participate In The RBC Global Healthcare Conference


2025-05-15 08:45:40
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, will be participating in the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York on May 20-21, 2025.

RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time: 3:05p.m. EDT
Format: Fireside Chat
Webcast: Link

About CorMedix
 CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on commercializing its lead product DefenCath® (taurolidine and heparin) which was approved by the FDA on November 15, 2023. CorMedix commercially launched DefenCath in inpatient settings in April 2024 and in outpatient settings in July 2024. CorMedix is commencing clinical studies in adult Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) patients and pediatric hemodialysis (HD) patient populations in 2025 and also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other therapeutic areas. For more information visit: .

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
...
(617) 430-7576


MENAFN15052025004107003653ID1109553540

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search