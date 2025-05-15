Brag House CEO Lavell Juan Malloy II Featured In Authority Magazine’S “Startup Revolution” Series

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) (“Brag House” or the“Company”), the premier Gen Z engagement platform at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and social interaction, today announced that CEO and Co-Founderwas profiled in Authority Magazine's widely read Startup Revolution series, which highlights innovative companies and the leaders reshaping their industries.

In the interview, Malloy reflects on the founding of Brag House, the challenges and lessons learned while scaling the business, and the Company's commitment to redefining how Gen Z connects with brands, sports, and digital communities.

“We are creating more than just a platform-we are building a new digital sports medium tailored to Gen Z,” said Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO and Co-Founder of Brag House.“It's about creating a space where school pride, gaming, and meaningful engagement collide in a way that speaks directly to how Gen Z interacts with culture and brands.”

The profile discusses Brag House's:



Origins from a community gap left by the discontinuation of EA's NCAA Football game;

Landmark partnerships with Coca-Cola , McDonald's , and Learfield to support immersive, college-aligned gaming activations; New initiatives like the Brag Gators Gauntlet series and the upcoming rollout of a subscription-based insights product , designed to help brands connect with Gen Z in a privacy-first, data-rich manner.



“By merging gameplay with school spirit, and backing it with real-time analytics and scalable monetization tools, we're creating a powerful framework that will enable brands to reach Gen Z with greater precision, authenticity, and ROI,” added Malloy.

As highlighted in the Company's recent 10-K filing, Brag House is executing a multi-university activation roadmap with Learfield and continuing to invest in platform enhancements, branded experiences, NIL-integrated content, and digital loyalty tokens to scale its revenue model and user base.

To read the full Authority Magazine interview, visit:

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's strategic roadmap, potential monetization of new products or features, brand partnerships, or expected growth in user engagement. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Please refer to the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at . The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

