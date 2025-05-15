Hallador Energy To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
- B. Riley Securities 25th Annual Investor Conference is being held May 21-22 at The Ritz Carlton in Marina del Rey, CA. The Company will participate in an analyst hosted roundtable and hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day on May 21.
- Jefferies Power Conference is being held June 5 at the Allen Center in Houston, TX. The Company will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day.
- Northland Growth Conference is being held virtually on June 25. The Company will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day.
About Hallador Energy Company
Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and capacity at its one-Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company's website at .
Company Contact
Marjorie Hargrave
Chief Financial Officer
...
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
...
