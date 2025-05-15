Bath & Body Works To Report First Quarter Results On May 29, 2025
Investors and analysts interested in participating in the conference call are invited to dial 877-407-9219 (domestic) or 412-652-1274 (international). A telephone replay of the conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 (domestic) or 201-612-7415 (international) and entering access code 13753334.
To listen to the audio webcast, please visit the events and presentations page in the Investors section of the company's website atText> . The webcast replay will be available approximately three hours following the live call and archived for 90 days.
ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:
Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables it to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at 1,895 Company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, 529 international franchised locations and an online storefront at (as of February 1, 2025).
For further information, please contact:
Bath & Body Works:
Investor Relations
Luke Long
Text>...
Media Relations
Emmy Beach
Text>...
