Liquidity Services Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences
BETHESDA, Md., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced members of its senior management team will participate in the following conferences during the month of May:
- Craig-Hallum 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 28, 2025, at the Depot Renaissance Hotel in Minneapolis, MN. The invitation only conference will feature one-on-one meetings with Bill Angrick, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO.
19th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on May 29, 2025. This conference will feature one-on-one meetings with Mr. Angrick and Jorge Celaya, Executive Vice President and CFO, conducted throughout the day.
About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion of completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.
Contact:
Liquidity Services, Inc.
Investor Relations
