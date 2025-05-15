Tunein Announces Complete Coverage Of The 2025 Indianapolis 500

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beginning with the practice sessions, fans can catch all the action of 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing' on TuneIn Premium in partnership with the INDYCAR Radio Network

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world's leader in live audio, announced today full coverage of the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on TuneIn Premium in partnership with INDYCAR Radio. Fans can listen to every practice and qualifying session in the lead up to race day on Sunday, May 25.

"The nonstop pace of NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing makes for a great audio experience that can be enjoyed anywhere," said Chris Pollock, Director of the INDYCAR Radio Network. "With TuneIn, we're able to deliver that experience to fans wherever they are, whether they're commuting, traveling or simply tuning in from home, across virtually any device."

2025 Indy 500 coverage on TuneIn Premium includes:



Practice Sessions: Various times through Friday, May 23

PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying Day 1: Saturday, May 17 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying Day 2: Sunday, May 18 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET

Miller Lite Carb Day Final Practice: Friday, May 23 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

"The Greatest Day in Motorsports" Preview Show: Sunday, May 25 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge: Sunday, May 25 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

TuneIn Premium subscribers worldwide can also follow the entire 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, culminating in the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, where the 2025 INDYCAR SERIES champion will be crowned.

"The Indy 500 is one of the most iconic events in sports, and delivering that experience through audio makes it more accessible than ever," said Kevin Straley, Chief Content Officer at TuneIn. "Thanks to our partnership with INDYCAR Radio, fans won't miss a moment of 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.' Whether you're at home or on the go during Memorial Day weekend, TuneIn makes it easy to catch every turn from anywhere."

TuneIn is the world's largest platform for live radio with more than 75 million monthly listeners across 122 countries. TuneIn's technology is integrated into more than 200 different vehicles and devices, so listeners can access their favorite content on their phones, smart speakers or in their cars.

TuneIn is accessible on over 200 major platforms and devices. Visit to learn more about TuneIn and its partnership with INDYCAR Radio.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at .

About INDYCAR Radio:

The INDYCAR Radio Network is your home for exciting wheel-to-wheel action of every lap of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone. From the bad-fast ovals to the twist and turns of the road courses and the always challenging street races, tune in each race weekend to hear Mark Jaynes, Davey Hamilton and the entire network crew call every lap from the green flag to the checkers. You won't want to miss the start of the season on the streets of St. Pete or the exciting conclusion in Nashville. And of course, the pinnacle of racing smack dab in the middle of it all is the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Catch it all here on TuneIn!

