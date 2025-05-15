Veri Medtech (VRHI) Reaches $100 Million Revenue Milestone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veri Medtech Holdings, Inc. (Stock Ticker Symbol:“”) ("Veri Medtech"), healthcare technology platform, announced today thatin revenue was generated during the first quarter of 2025, with an aggregate of up toin sales revenue generated since inception in 2017. For more information, please visit:

Additional Key Accomplishments:

Retained PCAOB Auditor (in preparation for uplisting)Announced up toMilestoneAnnounced up toMilestoneRelaunchedRelaunched(Executing On telehealth healthcare technology diversification strategy)

“Veri Medtech (VRHI) continues to be a market leading healthcare platform enabling patients and doctors to seamless connect. In Q1, Veri Medtech (VRHI) successfully relaunched its industry-leading healthcare technology platform, while simultaneously executing on strategic diversification via its relaunch also of . LifeMD, Ro and HIMS are key competitive barometers of the future of healthcare, and with $114 billion in telehealth opportunity to be captured, Veri Medtech's Infinite Wellness Loop (Connecting Patients-Platform-Physicians 24/7) is uniquely-positioned to capture market share for years to come,” said Sam Adetunji, CEO, Veri Medtech Holdings.

About Veri Medtech (OTC Markets: VRHI) : Veri Medtech is a publicly-traded healthcare technology company that offers alternative medicine, personalized diagnostics, and wellness medication on demand. The company leverages telehealth infrastructure, diagnostic intelligence, and scalable digital systems to meet the growing demand for accessible, stigma-free healthcare. Strategically positioned for growth, Veri MedTech actively explores acquisitions that complement its core capabilities and enhance patient engagement across emerging sectors of alternative medicine, longevity, and wellness science. With a strong integration and operational efficiency track record, the company drives accelerated revenue through the continuous generation of high-value patient databases and recurring service models. With a commitment to innovation and patient-centric care, Veri MedTech continues to expand its services and reach, aiming to make personalized healthcare more accessible and effective for all. For more information, please visit:

About Veriheal: Veriheal, a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly-traded Veri Medtech Holdings - OTC Markets (“VRHI”) is a healthcare technology company on a mission to help real people get real medicine. For more information, please visit:

About DosePop: DosePop, a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly-traded Veri Medtech Holdings - OTC Markets (“VRHI”), provides a one-stop healthcare technology platform for mental and physical health, all designed to empower you to take charge of your well-being. From weight loss solutions to anti-aging, our treatments are backed by science and administered by licensed professionals. For more information, please visit:

About Global Telemedicine : The global telemedicine market size was valued at USD 114.98 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.96% from 2024 to 2030. Telemedicine market growth is being driven by factors such as consolidation across industry, strategic initiatives by key companies, and increasing healthcare consumerism. Furthermore, rising adoption of telemedicine by providers, increasing patient acceptance and consumer demand, and delivery of improved quality of care are expected to contribute to the growth of the telemedicine market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2021, Walmart Inc. acquired a telehealth company, MeMD. This acquisition is expected to enable Walmart to expand its offerings and provide virtual access to primary, urgent, and behavioral healthcare services nationwide. Source: Grandview Research.

