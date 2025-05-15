Strikepoint To Present At The Precious Metals & Critical Metals Hybrid Investor Conference On May 22Nd

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) StrikePoint invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikePoint Gold (SKP: TSX.V) (STKXF: OTCQB) based in Vancouver, BC, with gold assets in Nevada

Recent Company Highlights



May 8 - StrikePoint Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell BC Property for C$1.1 Million

May 5 - StrikePoint Drills Broad Zones of Near Surface Oxide Gold at the Hercules Gold Project, Nevada

April 28 - StrikePoint Drills Near-Surface High Grade Oxide Gold at the Hercules Gold Project, Nevada March 3 - StrikePoint Reports Exploration Target on Hercules Gold Project

About Strikepoint Gold

Headed by CEO Michael G. Allen, StrikePoint is a multi-asset gold exploration company focused on building precious metals resources in the Western United States and in Canada.

Mr. Allen has been working in the Walker Lane for the last 15 years, with multiple transactions completed in that timeframe including the acquisition of the Sterling Gold Project, located near Beatty, Nevada, and the sale of Northern Empire to Coeur Mining for approximately $120 million. The Sterling Gold Project is now part of AnglogGold Ashanti's“Expanded Silicon” project. In addition, Mr. Allen was the past President and CEO of Elevation Gold Mining Corporation, which operated Arizona's largest gold mine.

The Management and Board of StrikePoint has strong expertise in exploration, finance and engineering.

StrikePoint is rapidly becoming one of the largest holders of mineral claims within the Walker Lane of Nevada with approximately 145 square kilometers of prospective geology under claim, encompassing two district scale projects, the Hercules Gold Project and the Cuprite Gold Project.

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been verified by Michael G. Allen, P. Geo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Allen is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

