403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Havila Shipping ASA: Annual General Meeting 2025 Held
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual General Meeting in Havila Shipping ASA was held on 15 May 2025.
All proposals were approved according to the distributed agenda.
The minutes of meeting is attached and will be made available at the company website.
Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
All proposals were approved according to the distributed agenda.
The minutes of meeting is attached and will be made available at the company website.
Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
-
Minutes OGM 15 05 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment