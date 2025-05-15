Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Havila Shipping ASA: Annual General Meeting 2025 Held


2025-05-15 08:45:40
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual General Meeting in Havila Shipping ASA was held on 15 May 2025.
All proposals were approved according to the distributed agenda.
The minutes of meeting is attached and will be made available at the company website.
Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Minutes OGM 15 05 2025

MENAFN15052025004107003653ID1109553518

