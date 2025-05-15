Heavy Rainfall Alert Sounded For Several Tamil Nadu Districts
According to the RMC, the cyclonic circulation currently lies in the southwest Bay of Bengal and extends to the north coastal regions of Tamil Nadu at an altitude of 1.5 km above sea level.
It is also connected to a system over the southeast Bay of Bengal, triggering widespread rainfall activity in the state.
Fifteen districts, including Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Salem, and Thanjavur are likely to witness heavy downpours over the next few days.
Chennai and its neighbouring areas are expected to experience light rain with partly cloudy skies.
The RMC has further forecast that from May 15 to May 21, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected in isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions.
Weather blogger Srikanth noted that based on the current wind convergence and circulation patterns, Chennai could receive rainfall for the next two to three days.
However, he added that if the upper-air cyclonic circulation over north coastal Tamil Nadu and the southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies further, it could lead to the formation of a low-pressure area -- potentially bringing more widespread rainfall to the region.
He also noted that the usual sea breeze that cools the city could weaken due to the early onset of the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and parts of the Bay of Bengal.
The RMC has advised residents to stay updated on weather alerts and take necessary precautions, particularly in districts forecasted to receive heavy rainfall.
On Wednesday, the RMC had issued a heavy rainfall forecast for parts of Tamil Nadu, particularly the Ghat regions of Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, and several interior districts, till Friday (May 16).
While these areas are expected to experience relief from the heat, other parts of the state will continue to reel under intense summer conditions.
On Tuesday, seven weather stations in Madurai, Vellore, Erode, Karur, Palayamkottai, and Tiruchy recorded maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.
The Madurai airport station once again reported the highest temperature in the state, touching 41 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day.
