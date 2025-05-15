403
Dubai Culture Invites Creatives to Participate in Dubai Youth Performing Arts Festival
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 15 May 2025: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has launched an open call for the Dubai Youth Performing Arts Festival. The initiative, part of Du’ai’s Quality of Life Strategy, is organised by Dubai Culture to support and empower emerging artists in drama, music, and traditional folk arts. It also advances the Auth’rity’s goal of strengthening the cultural and creative industries (CCIs) and cementin’ Dubai’s status as a global hub in the arts.
Dubai Culture is calling on all local community theatres, art and music centres, production houses, and Emirati or resident talent to submit original work for the November festival. The programme comprises three flagship events: the Dubai Festival for Youth Theatre, the Dubai Festival for Youth Music, and the Dubai Youth Folk Arts Festival. Submissions are open from 19 May to 19 July, after which a specialised jury of industry experts will select the final line-up. Complete guidelines and the application form are available on Duba’ Culture’s website.
The Dubai Youth Performing Arts Festival aligns with Du’ai Culture’s mission to enric’ the emirate’s CCIs, bringing together theatre, live music, and folk performances under one umbrella. It will provide a fresh platform for young artists to create, collaborate, and share their work with the public.
The festival targets stage performers and crew, musicians, solo vocalists, and ensembles, aged 15-35. Submissions must be original, contemporary pieces that have obtained the required UAE approvals, have not been previously performed at other festivals, and respect local values. Productions may be entered by licensed Dubai companies, bands, or individual creators.
The organising committee will evaluate each entry’s visual impact, intellectual depth, and ethical integrity. Other criteria that judges will consider include coherent storytelling, a clear link between concept, direction, and teamwork, strong originality, and engagement with societal and youth themes. Moreover, the performances should demonstrate creativity and innovation in directing, scenography, and technical elements. All shows must be performed live, with sound and music created by the participants themselves.
