403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DFWAC commemorates International Day of Families with a series of awareness-raising activities
(MENAFN- DFWAC) UAE, Dubai, May 15, 2025
The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has joined the global community in celebrating the International Day of Families, observed annually on May 15, by organizing a series of awareness initiatives. This year, the international occasion is celebrated under the theme: “Family-oriented Policies for Sustainable Development.”
As part of its ongoing initiatives, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) organized a virtual awareness lecture via Zoom titled "Family Resilience," presented by Amna Ibrahim Al Mutawa, Psychological Services Manager at the Foundation. The session attracted approximately 100 participants from diverse segments of the community, reflecting a growing interest in fostering healthy and resilient family dynamics.
The Foundation also launched a digital campaign across its social media platforms, reinforcing its role in promoting family stability, emotional well-being, and social cohesion, in line with the Year of Community 2025.
The webinar was attended by diverse community members, providing an open, educational, and interactive space to explore the concept of family resilience from both psychological and scientific perspectives, with a key focus on translating theory into everyday practice.
It began with a theoretical overview, clarifying that resilience doesn't only mean patience or endurance; it also means the family’s ability to adapt in the face of adversity, find positive meaning in challenges, and turn crises into opportunities for connection and shared growth.
The lecture explored the various challenges families face in building resilience, including fear of change, poor communication, and social pressures that can hinder their ability to respond positively to crises.
It also addressed the critical role resilient families play in preventing addiction, noting that households with strong adaptability often represent the first line of defence, offering a stable, emotionally supportive environment that not only fosters healthy psychological development in children but also reduces the risk of harmful coping behaviours.
Al-Mutawa delved into the psychological factors that influence family resilience, such as open communication, emotional support, flexible role-sharing, and the presence of a non-judgemental atmosphere where family members feel safe expressing themselves. She stressed that resilience grows not in the absence of hardship but in how families collectively respond to it.
The session also explored practical strategies to strengthen resilience at home, including involving children in decision-making, promoting mutual appreciation, and developing positive coping mechanisms for stress. It also discussed the importance of setting aside time for open dialogue and establishing daily family rituals that bolster emotional bonds and promote long-term family cohesion.
The session also addressed contemporary challenges impacting family dynamics, including the influence of digital life, the pressures of technology on family communication, and evolving parental roles. Speakers highlighted the importance of reclaiming shared family time and establishing meaningful rituals, such as eating meals together or setting aside a weekly time for open conversation, to strengthen emotional bonds and improve communication.
The event was held as part of the Foundation’s efforts to support the goals of the Year of Community 2025. It aimed to emphasise that the strength of a society is co-related to the resilience and adaptability of families, especially in the face of everyday stressors and emotional challenges.
In parallel, the Foundation launched a digital awareness campaign across its social media platforms to promote psychological resilience within the family. The campaign featured engaging content on family understanding, managing daily stress, and fostering a safe and supportive home environment where emotional growth can thrive.
Her Excellency Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, said the challenges families face today are no longer momentary pressures but ongoing tests of their stability and ability to adapt in a rapidly evolving world.
“That’s why it’s essential to shift the family into a state of conscious resilience,” she noted. “What we saw during today’s session reflects a genuine desire among community members to invest in their families, psychologically and emotionally.”
She added that the Foundation views this level of engagement as a positive sign that inspires continued efforts to enhance programmes and expand initiatives that support the Emirati family in all its social and human dimensions.
Al Mansouri stressed that the Foundation is committed to continuously organizing awareness initiatives that respond to the evolving needs of the community and support the family as a pillar of social cohesion. This approach, she noted, aligns with the UAE’s national directives, which view family welfare as a foundation for social balance, cultural consciousness, and long-term sustainability.
The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has joined the global community in celebrating the International Day of Families, observed annually on May 15, by organizing a series of awareness initiatives. This year, the international occasion is celebrated under the theme: “Family-oriented Policies for Sustainable Development.”
As part of its ongoing initiatives, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) organized a virtual awareness lecture via Zoom titled "Family Resilience," presented by Amna Ibrahim Al Mutawa, Psychological Services Manager at the Foundation. The session attracted approximately 100 participants from diverse segments of the community, reflecting a growing interest in fostering healthy and resilient family dynamics.
The Foundation also launched a digital campaign across its social media platforms, reinforcing its role in promoting family stability, emotional well-being, and social cohesion, in line with the Year of Community 2025.
The webinar was attended by diverse community members, providing an open, educational, and interactive space to explore the concept of family resilience from both psychological and scientific perspectives, with a key focus on translating theory into everyday practice.
It began with a theoretical overview, clarifying that resilience doesn't only mean patience or endurance; it also means the family’s ability to adapt in the face of adversity, find positive meaning in challenges, and turn crises into opportunities for connection and shared growth.
The lecture explored the various challenges families face in building resilience, including fear of change, poor communication, and social pressures that can hinder their ability to respond positively to crises.
It also addressed the critical role resilient families play in preventing addiction, noting that households with strong adaptability often represent the first line of defence, offering a stable, emotionally supportive environment that not only fosters healthy psychological development in children but also reduces the risk of harmful coping behaviours.
Al-Mutawa delved into the psychological factors that influence family resilience, such as open communication, emotional support, flexible role-sharing, and the presence of a non-judgemental atmosphere where family members feel safe expressing themselves. She stressed that resilience grows not in the absence of hardship but in how families collectively respond to it.
The session also explored practical strategies to strengthen resilience at home, including involving children in decision-making, promoting mutual appreciation, and developing positive coping mechanisms for stress. It also discussed the importance of setting aside time for open dialogue and establishing daily family rituals that bolster emotional bonds and promote long-term family cohesion.
The session also addressed contemporary challenges impacting family dynamics, including the influence of digital life, the pressures of technology on family communication, and evolving parental roles. Speakers highlighted the importance of reclaiming shared family time and establishing meaningful rituals, such as eating meals together or setting aside a weekly time for open conversation, to strengthen emotional bonds and improve communication.
The event was held as part of the Foundation’s efforts to support the goals of the Year of Community 2025. It aimed to emphasise that the strength of a society is co-related to the resilience and adaptability of families, especially in the face of everyday stressors and emotional challenges.
In parallel, the Foundation launched a digital awareness campaign across its social media platforms to promote psychological resilience within the family. The campaign featured engaging content on family understanding, managing daily stress, and fostering a safe and supportive home environment where emotional growth can thrive.
Her Excellency Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, said the challenges families face today are no longer momentary pressures but ongoing tests of their stability and ability to adapt in a rapidly evolving world.
“That’s why it’s essential to shift the family into a state of conscious resilience,” she noted. “What we saw during today’s session reflects a genuine desire among community members to invest in their families, psychologically and emotionally.”
She added that the Foundation views this level of engagement as a positive sign that inspires continued efforts to enhance programmes and expand initiatives that support the Emirati family in all its social and human dimensions.
Al Mansouri stressed that the Foundation is committed to continuously organizing awareness initiatives that respond to the evolving needs of the community and support the family as a pillar of social cohesion. This approach, she noted, aligns with the UAE’s national directives, which view family welfare as a foundation for social balance, cultural consciousness, and long-term sustainability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment