Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Devastating Bus Fire Claims Five Lives in India

2025-05-15 08:40:59
(MENAFN) A horrific fire on a private bus near Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, led to the tragic deaths of five passengers, including two children, on Thursday, authorities reported. The devastating incident occurred on the outskirts of the city in the Mohanlalganj area, as the bus, which was carrying approximately 80 passengers, was en route.

According to passengers, the fire broke out suddenly while most of the passengers were asleep, and it rapidly spread, engulfing the entire vehicle in a matter of minutes. The passengers were unable to escape in time due to the speed at which the flames consumed the bus.

Several others on board sustained severe burn injuries and were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries remains unclear, but local authorities have confirmed that medical teams are doing everything they can to assist the victims.

Police investigators have launched a probe into the cause of the fire, with initial reports suggesting that a short circuit in the bus's gearbox might have sparked the deadly blaze. The tragic incident has raised concerns about the safety standards of privately operated buses in the region.

