Onus IV Therapy + Longevity Celebrates 10 Years Of Inspiring Health In Colorado

"What started as mobile hydration in a Sprinter van inspired by a mountain bike trip to Sedona has turned into a mission to help people feel better, live longer, and take ownership of their wellness journey," said co-founder Chaz Faulhaber. "We're grateful to our team, our clients, and our community for trusting us over the last decade."

With seven locations across the Front Range, including the successful launch of their first franchise location in Fort Collins, CO in 2025, and a growing client base seeking more personalized, science-backed care, Onus IV is poised for continued expansion in the field of functional and longevity medicine, including a soon to be announced launch of their Peptide Protocols.

About Onus IV Therapy + Longevity

Onus IV Therapy + Longevity delivers proactive wellness with ancient roots-grounded in science, built on trust. From hydration drips to hormone optimization & peptide protocols, Onus empowers individuals to make their next healthy choice.

