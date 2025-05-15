Onus IV Therapy + Longevity Celebrates 10 Years Of Inspiring Health In Colorado
"What started as mobile hydration in a Sprinter van inspired by a mountain bike trip to Sedona has turned into a mission to help people feel better, live longer, and take ownership of their wellness journey," said co-founder Chaz Faulhaber. "We're grateful to our team, our clients, and our community for trusting us over the last decade."
With seven locations across the Front Range, including the successful launch of their first franchise location in Fort Collins, CO in 2025, and a growing client base seeking more personalized, science-backed care, Onus IV is poised for continued expansion in the field of functional and longevity medicine, including a soon to be announced launch of their Peptide Protocols.
About Onus IV Therapy + Longevity
Onus IV Therapy + Longevity delivers proactive wellness with ancient roots-grounded in science, built on trust. From hydration drips to hormone optimization & peptide protocols, Onus empowers individuals to make their next healthy choice.
Media Contact:
Chaz Faulhaber
Chief Marketing Officer
Onus IV Therapy + Longevity
303-968-6788
[email protected]
SOURCE Onus IV Therapy + Longevity
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment