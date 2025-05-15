Access Ready Strategic Joins The ITEM Coalition, The Consortium For Constituents With Disabilities, And Other Organizations On Vital Policy And Public Interest Positions

Recent Policy Communications:



May 9, 2025 – Letter on HHS Budget and CPSC Elimination



May 9, 2025 – CCD Comment on SAP PIN Final



May 8, 2025 – CBO Analysis: Republican Medicaid Proposals Cut Benefits and Remove Coverage (Wyden-Pallone Letter)



May 8, 2025 – CBO Republican Medicaid Proposals Cut Benefits and Kick People off Health Coverage



May 7, 2025 – ITEM Coalition Letter on Medicaid DMEPOS Access (D1179562)



May 6, 2025 – CCD Comments on 2025 AFFH IFR



May 6, 2025 – Joint Letter Supporting Medicaid DMEPOS Access (05/05/25)



May 6, 2025 – Regulatory Reform RFI Response – CCD Transportation Task Force



May 5, 2025 – National Day of Reason Legislation



May 2, 2025 – Disability Community Letter to CMS on AOM Coverage (D1178697)

May 2, 2025 – Sens. Markey and Cramer Honor National Assistive Technology Awareness Day

About Access Ready Strategic

Access Ready Strategic Social Purpose Corporation is an independent, cross-disability education and advocacy organization committed to advancing civil rights and equality for all. The organization promotes digital inclusion and accessibility across all information and communications technology (ICT) platforms.

As business, government, and nonprofit sectors increasingly rely on ICT to deliver goods and services, accessibility for people with disabilities is a necessity-not a luxury . Accessible ICT promotes independence, economic self-sufficiency, and meaningful civic participation.

Access Ready Strategic is honored to support these vital policy positions and work alongside fellow advocates across the disability and civil rights communities.

For the full list of statements and supporting documents, visit:



Media Contact:

Douglas George Towne

Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Access Ready Strategic

[email protected]

Cell (727) 452-8132

Office (727) 531-1000



