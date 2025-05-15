Ananya Panday Shares Her Dilemma After Getting All Dolled Up
The diva took to her Instagram account and dropped a couple of selfies looking drop-dead gorgeous in a stunning sleeveless yellow dress with a low neckline and open weaves.
Ananya's matt makeup with a brown undertone complemented the dress perfectly. Her high-glam look was tied up with open, wavy hair, along with gold earrings and a complimentary ring.
"All dolled up and nowhere to go (song is for Riot not myself)," she captioned the post.
The "CTRL" actress also dropped a couple of snaps of her furry friend, Riot on IG.
Reacting to the post, Ananya's mother, Bhavna Pandey, and Navya Naveli Nanda shared three heart eyes emojis in the comment box.
In May 2024, Ananya introduced Riot to her InstFam with a special post. Dropping a string of pictures with her adorable pet, she wrote,“Guys, say hello to my baby jaan - 'RIOT'...he is the cutest little boy in the whole wide world and I'm madly obsessed.” She added,“ps. This is gonna become a RIOT fan page."
Riot keeps appearing on Ananya's social media from time to time.
On the professional front, basking in the success of "Kesari: Chapter 2", starring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, Ananya will next be a part of Vivek Soni's directorial“Chand Mera Dil”. Backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poornawala, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Production, she will be seen sharing the screen with the 'Kill' actor Lakshya in her next.
Over and above this, Ananya will be reprising her role as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of her popular series,“Call Me Bae”.
According to her co-star, Lisa Mishra, Ananya will commence shooting for the second season of the web series this year itself.
The series has Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Mini Mathur in significant roles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment