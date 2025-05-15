Ananya Panday Shares Her Dilemma After Getting All Dolled Up

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday revealed her dilemma after getting all dolled up. She shared that even after getting ready, she has nowhere to go.

The diva took to her Instagram account and dropped a couple of selfies looking drop-dead gorgeous in a stunning sleeveless yellow dress with a low neckline and open weaves.

Ananya's matt makeup with a brown undertone complemented the dress perfectly. Her high-glam look was tied up with open, wavy hair, along with gold earrings and a complimentary ring.

"All dolled up and nowhere to go (song is for Riot not myself)," she captioned the post.

The "CTRL" actress also dropped a couple of snaps of her furry friend, Riot on IG.

Reacting to the post, Ananya's mother, Bhavna Pandey, and Navya Naveli Nanda shared three heart eyes emojis in the comment box.

In May 2024, Ananya introduced Riot to her InstFam with a special post. Dropping a string of pictures with her adorable pet, she wrote,“Guys, say hello to my baby jaan - 'RIOT'...he is the cutest little boy in the whole wide world and I'm madly obsessed.” She added,“ps. This is gonna become a RIOT fan page."

Riot keeps appearing on Ananya's social media from time to time.

On the professional front, basking in the success of "Kesari: Chapter 2", starring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, Ananya will next be a part of Vivek Soni's directorial“Chand Mera Dil”. Backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poornawala, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Production, she will be seen sharing the screen with the 'Kill' actor Lakshya in her next.

Over and above this, Ananya will be reprising her role as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of her popular series,“Call Me Bae”.

According to her co-star, Lisa Mishra, Ananya will commence shooting for the second season of the web series this year itself.

The series has Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Mini Mathur in significant roles.