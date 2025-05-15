Life Time's LTH Supplement Line Launches Third Collagen Product With Introduction Of Refuel Protein Bar

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In a world filled with protein bars often littered with synthetic ingredients and sugars, the LTH Refuel Protein Bar is a simple, convenient source of protein for anyone looking to help replenish from a workout or stay energized on the go. The bar is naturally chocolate brownie flavored with 15 grams of protein from dairy-free grass-fed collagen and pea protein sources. It has no added sugar, 7 grams of fiber and is 160 calories. It's also free of synthetic ingredients.

The launch comes on the heels of two other collagen powerhouses in the LTH line:



LTH REWIND Collagen Elixir : A targeted blend of two specific bioactive collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants to help aid skin elasticity, hair and nail health and joint functioning in an individually portioned berry sorbet flavored daily shot. LTH PRIME Collagen Peptides : An easy-to-mix and sustainably sourced protein powder from grass-fed, pastured cows to help support a healthy digestive system, hair, skin and joints.

"Think of collagen like the scaffolding in your body that holds muscle to bone and bone to bone, but its natural production begins to decline in our 20s," said Samantha McKinney, a Registered Dietitian at Life Time. "Supporting the body's collagen production directly with supplementation, and indirectly with the proper nutrients and habits, can support everything from skin elasticity, mobility and overall joint comfort. Our growing lineup of tested and trusted collagen products at LTH is designed to help people feel and perform their best no matter their age.

Collagen supplements have gained widespread interest in their potential ability to support:



Improving skin elasticity and hydration

Promoting stronger hair and nails

Supporting joint health Overall protein intake

LTH collagen products are available online at Life Time, on Amazon and at Life Time's athletic country clubs.

The launch of Refuel is part of Life Time's focused growth of its LTH supplement line of more than 50 products, including offerings such as NOURISH greens, POWER creatine and REVIVE Colostrum Powder, in addition to multi- and other vitamins, fish oil, protein, pre-workout, electrolytes, and more.

Refuel and all LTH products undergo extensive development to ensure they meet Life Time's unmatched standards for safety and effectiveness. Each product is third-party tested and formulated by Life Time's expert team of registered dietitians

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 180 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada, the complimentary, comprehensive Life Time app and nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country. The health and wellness pioneer uniquely serves people 90 days to 90+ years old through its healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem, along with a range of healthy way of life programs and information, and highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and products. Life Time was recently certified as a Great Place to Work®, reinforcing its commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture on behalf of its more than 43,000 dedicated team members.

