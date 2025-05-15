In An Industry Searching For Solutions, Senior Star Leads With Love - And It's Working

"Our associates aren't just clocking in, they're showing up with heart, with purpose, and with love," says Anja Rogers.



87% of associates say their work has special meaning

89% feel they're truly making a difference And 81% would proudly say... Senior Star is a Great Place to Work

The reason why? According to CEO Anja Rogers, it's simple, but not easy. "We lead with love. Not just in our words, but in how we listen, support, and invest in our people," she says. "'Do for each other with love' isn't a tagline here, it's a Promise. When people feel that, they stay. And when they stay, our residents flourish."

Across its six communities, it's not uncommon to meet associates who've been with the company for 5, 10, even 15+ years, many of whom started in caregiving roles and now lead entire teams. This longevity isn't by luck. Senior Star's Associate-First culture emphasizes mental wellbeing, mentorship, leadership development, and open feedback, creating an environment where people feel heard and hopeful.

The Great Place to Work® designation is considered the gold standard in workplace recognition. No incentives. No scripts. Just the voices of associates, sharing their truth. And in 2025, those voices were loud and clear.

In an industry eager for answers, Senior Star offers a reminder that culture is not a perk, it's the foundation.

Family-owned and founded in 1976, Senior Star operates six retirement communities across Oklahoma, Iowa, Missouri, and Ohio. With award-winning Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care & Support programs, the company is nationally recognized for redefining what senior living can be. Learn more at .

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, producing annual rankings and certifications based on rigorous, data-driven methodologies. Their mission is to help every organization become a great place to work, for all.

SOURCE Senior Star