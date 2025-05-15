J. Thelander Consulting Launches First-Ever Compensation Trends & Planning Tool For The Global Private Capital Markets

Investment firms and private companies can now access strategic, real-time, and historical data that will enable them to outpace competitors, improve talent acquisition and retention, and succeed on a global level.

MIAMI, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Thelander Consulting , the leading source of compensation intelligence for private companies and investment firms, has announced a groundbreaking set of platform upgrades, including a Year-over-Year (YoY) compensation dataset and a comprehensive compensation planning tool - both of which are unprecedented in the private capital markets.

With the newly debuted YoY compensation dataset, clients can now instantly generate trend data for any job title going back to 2021, and for the first time, can automatically compare their reported figures to real-time market benchmarks. It also gives users the ability to view data by various percentiles and analyze how total cash, equity or carried interest will change in the future. This functionality is especially effective for better understanding liquidity and how much equity or carried interest should be allocated for more than 300 positions, taking into account market factors such as total amount of financing, assets under management (AUM), industry, company valuation or type of firm.

"Compensation is among the top priorities for investment firms and private companies, who are the key players driving innovation on a global level," noted Jody Thelander, founder and CEO of J. Thelander Consulting. "To win in the private capital markets today, you need deeper insights and analysis into the compensation mix that is unique to private companies and investment firms. Year-over-Year optics are essential for entrepreneurs and investors to understand the market and lead future companies and deals. These tools provide the keys for doing just that, which can only be found on the Thelander platform."

Informed by data and curated from decades of experience, Thelander's compensation planning tool enables clients to analyze both long-term compensation trends over time as well as forward-looking guidance when raising capital and determining the right mix of cash, equity and/or carried interest for future fundraising. This depth of data combined with proprietary insights is a first of its kind platform, which will prove invaluable in assisting private companies and investment firms as they align their compensation strategies for success in the global private capital marketplace.

Together, these enhancements represent a transformative approach to compensation strategy for the global private capital markets - empowering leaders not only with real-time data, insights and analysis but the intelligence they need to stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape. For more information about subscriptions offered by J. Thelander Consulting, please visit jthelander or email [email protected] .

About J. Thelander Consulting

J. Thelander Consulting is the premier compensation data and consulting firm for privately held tech and life science companies as well as venture capital, private equity and corporate venture firms. With nearly three decades of experience, J. Thelander is the only firm that covers the entire private capital markets with real-time compensation data, insights and analysis. The data is available by subscription to the Thelander online platform, either through survey participation or paid access. The consulting business is led by Jody Thelander who offers tailored services to help companies and firms design and implement compensation infrastructure early on and continue to make adjustments as they grow and scale. J. Thelander Consulting was founded in 1997 and is based in Miami, Florida.

