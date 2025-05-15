Novoed Introduces Mentor+, A Scalable Solution For Impactful 1:1 Learning, Mentoring, And Coaching In Today's Organizations

AI-Driven Guidance and a Strategically Structured Process Expands Access and Engagement to Accelerate Skill Development and Institutional Knowledge

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading enterprise talent development technology provider, announces the launch of NovoEd Mentor+ , a comprehensive and dynamic 1:1 learning platform for connecting people, fostering culture, boosting employee engagement, and cultivating future leaders through the power of corporate mentoring and coaching. The product unveiling will take place at ATD25, the Association for Talent Development's international conference & expo for learning professionals, held in Washington, D.C., from May 18-21, 2025.

Mentoring has been proven to play a pivotal role in individual career trajectories, offering mentees access to experience-based guidance, skill-building opportunities, and professional networks that accelerate advancement. Research from the Association for Talent Development reveals that 75% of professionals consider mentoring crucial to their career development, helping them acquire new skills and knowledge.

Built on accredited mentoring science through a partnership with the Center for Mentoring Excellence and designed for enterprise-scale impact, Mentor+ removes the traditional barriers business leaders face when scaling mentorship programs. As part of the NovoEd platform, along with Learn+ and Practice+, Mentor+ empowers organizations to easily integrate highly impactful mentoring initiatives into broader talent development strategies.

NovoEd's highly developed AI capabilities help drive the Mentor+ platform, helping to match mentors and mentees and enable high-impact relationships, accelerate skill development, and maximize institutional knowledge. The platform allows for deep data capture from mentor-mentee interactions, providing actionable insights into relationship progress, engagement levels, and skill development. This type of integrated mentoring ensures every effort is aligned and amplified within a cohesive employee growth strategy.

"Mentor+ empowers a future-ready workforce by driving strategic objectives and strengthening networks, cultural values, and institutional knowledge through the undeniable impact of mentoring - seamlessly supporting teams across remote, hybrid, and onsite environments," said NovoEd CEO and Chairman of the Board Scott Kinney. "Mentorship is most powerful when combined with learning and practice, turning knowledge into action through real-world guidance and application."

Conference attendees and press are invited to experience the Mentor+ learning platform in person at Booth #2225 at ATD25, taking place May 18-21 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

About NovoEd

Founded in 2012 out of the Stanford Social Algorithms Lab, NovoEd is an enterprise talent development technology provider that enables organizations to scale high-impact learning, mentoring, and practice. Built on proven learning science, the NovoEd Platform drives engagement, collaboration, and skill application to develop a future-ready workforce. Global enterprises rely on NovoEd to foster deep capability-building and continuous workforce transformation. Visit novoed to learn more.

Media Contact:

Richard Caccavale

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE NovoEd

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED