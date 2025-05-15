Advantum Health Recognized As One Of The Best Places To Work In Healthcare In 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantum Health , an industry-leading healthcare revenue cycle management solutions provider based in Louisville, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in Healthcare.

The complete list of this year's winners is available at ModernHealthcare/bestplaceslis . Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners in the Oct. 13, 2025 issue of MH magazine.

Tammy Taylor, CEO of Advantum Health, stated that "This recognition affirms what we've built at Advantum: a culture that drives performance. Great outcomes start with great people - and we've built a team that shows up, delivers and believes in the mission."

The award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

"Being recognized as a 2025 Best Place to Work in Healthcare is a powerful testament to how these organizations value their people," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "In a time of constant change and challenge, this year's winners have shown a deep commitment to creating environments where employees feel supported, heard, and inspired to do their best work. That kind of culture doesn't happen by accident - it's intentional, and it's worth celebrating."

Advantum Health will learn its ranking on the Best Places list and will be celebrated at the 2025 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala on Oct. 8 in Nashville, TN. Information about the gala is available at ModernHealthcare/BestPlacesGal .

About Advantum Health

Advantum Health supports leading healthcare provider organizations with comprehensive AI- powered solutions for revenue cycle optimization, including billing, coding, focused follow-up, credentialing, authorizations, eligibility and auditing. Headquartered in Louisville, KY, Advantum's team of more than 650 RCM professionals is dedicated to simplifying revenue cycle complexity, enabling providers and their patients to thrive.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to

