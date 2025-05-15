AMFM Healthcare Launches LAB: Learn. Adapt. Become. A Fusion Of Clinical Care, Academics, And Outdoor Adventure For Teens

The clinically-driven summer program is designed to keep teens engaged, balanced, and back-to-school ready

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Prep , part of the AMFM Healthcare family of programs, announces the launch of LAB: Learn. Adapt. Become. , a 6- to 12-week residential program created to turn the long summer stretch into a season of discovery for teens ages 12–17. Beginning June 23, LAB combines evidence-based mental-health support with hands-on academics, fitness, and outdoor experiences across Southern California for teens who thrive during the school year but struggle with structure and support in the summer months.

"Summer should be more than downtime-it's an opportunity to build resilience and curiosity that lasts well beyond August," said Ted Guastello, CEO of AMFM Healthcare . "LAB is our answer to the structure gap families feel once school lets out. By uniting clinical expertise with adventure-based learning, we're giving teens the tools-and the confidence-to thrive in the new school year and for years to come."

What Sets LAB Apart



Whole-Person Focus: Daily individual therapy, clinical groups, and mindfulness practices run alongside academic workshops and credit-recovery options.

Weekly Themed Expeditions: From marine science at the Aquarium of the Pacific to leadership challenges in Runyon Canyon, each week's outings reinforce classroom concepts with real-world experience.

Skill-Building for the Future: Teens craft résumés, practice public speaking, tour UCLA and USC, and explore career pathways with industry mentors. Family Alignment: Courtesy consultations, structured family recovery sessions, and ongoing communication coaching ensure progress at camp transfers home.

"Teens are capable of incredible growth when you pair clinical building blocks with genuine, hands-on adventure," said Aja Chavez, LCSW and Executive Director of Mission Prep . "Whether they're identifying coastal plants on a nature scavenger hunt or presenting a STEM project at the California Science Center, clients leave each day not just smarter, but steadier and more self-aware."

LAB's multidisciplinary team of licensed therapists, educators, and outdoor specialists has designed every activity to mirror academic expectations while promoting emotional regulation, executive functioning, and lasting social connection. The residential boarding options in Los Angeles include rolling 6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-week enrollments.

