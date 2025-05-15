Synergy CHC Corp Reports Growth In Earnings Per Share For Its First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Its Ninth Consecutive Quarter Of Profitability

“We are very pleased to report 30% growth in earnings per share year-over-year, marking our ninth consecutive quarter of profitability,” said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy.“Additionally, we expanded our EBITDA margins significantly to 24.1% compared to 19.7% in the prior year period. This performance highlights the strength of our operating model and our ongoing discipline around cost management.”

“We continue to make meaningful progress toward our 2025 priorities, including preparing for international expansion into three new markets later this year for our FOCUSfactor brand and Ready-To-Drink beverages, and expanding our Flat Tummy product line in response to rising interest in GLP-1 support. We also successfully entered into term sheets to refinance our debt that we expect to close as expeditiously as possible, which is expected to accelerate free cash flow in the business in the near term and extend our debt maturity date into 2029. This will provide us the added flexibility to pursue our long-term strategic goals and accelerate our 2025 growth initiatives. With continued momentum and the expected refinancing, Synergy has a clear path forward. We remain confident in our ability to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value. We are truly excited about our ability to accelerate our growth initiatives in the coming quarters.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Period



Revenue of $8.2 million vs. $9.4 million.

Gross margin of 75.4% vs. 72.0%.

Income from operations of $1.9 million vs. $1.8 million.

Net income of $876.3 thousand vs. $580.5 thousand.

Earnings per share of $0.10 vs. $0.08. EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.98 million vs. $1.85 million.

Recent Business Highlights



Synergy entered and continued debt refinancing negotiations during and after the first quarter, aiming to extend the maturity to 2029.

Synergy has established a wholly owned subsidiary in Mexico and is actively working to onboard several key suppliers and retailers in the region.

Synergy signed a new long-term supplier agreement for FOCUSfactor products, effective April 2025, which is expected to deliver significant cost savings. During the first quarter, the Company reduced outstanding liabilities by $1.7 million.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $8.2 million, down 13% compared to $9.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was driven by a new product sell-in to one customer in 2024, that did not repeat in 2025.

Gross margin in the first quarter of 2025 was 75.4% compared to 72.0% in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was largely driven by a favorable shift in product mix.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $4.2 million, down 15% compared to $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. The improvement was driven by management of operating costs and the decrease in net revenue.

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2025 was $1.9 million, up 8% compared to $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in operating income was due to a decrease in operating expenses.

Net income in the first quarter of 2025 was $876.3 thousand, up 51% compared to net income of $580.5 thousand in the first quarter of 2024.

EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the first quarter of 2025 was $1.98 million, up 7% compared to $1.85 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to lower SG&A expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2025, Synergy had approximately $177.9 thousand in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $687.9 thousand in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, Synergy had $31.3 million in total liabilities, compared to $33.0 million in total liabilities as of December 31, 2024, an improvement of $1.7 million.

As of March 31, 2025, Synergy had $2.3 million in inventory, compared to $1.7 million in inventory as of December 31, 2024.

Cash used in operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $822.8 thousand compared to cash used in operating activities of $858 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

EBITDA

Along with this information, to assist financial statement users in an assessment of our historical performance, the Company discloses non-GAAP financial measures in press releases and on investor conference calls and related events, as the Company believes that the non-GAAP information enhances investors' overall understanding of our financial performance, and should be read in addition to, rather than instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA (in millions of US dollars):