CG Oncology To Participate In The 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 90 days.
About CG Oncology
CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit: .
Contacts:
Media
Sarah Connors
Vice President, Communications and Patient Advocacy, CG Oncology
(508) 654-2277
...
Investor Relations
Chau Cheng
Vice President, Investor Relations, CG Oncology
(949) 342-8939
...
Legal Disclaimer:
