OPKO Health To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --announced today that management will be participating in two investor conferences over the coming weeks.

H.C. Wainwright 3 rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq, May 20 in New York City. Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors and will participate in a fireside discussion at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, June 3-5 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, June 4th and will participate in a fireside discussion on Wednesday, June 4th at 11:05 a.m. Eastern time.



The fireside discussions at both conferences will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of OPKO Health's website and accessible by clicking here .

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit .

Contacts:

Alliance Advisors IR

Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100

...

or

Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100

...