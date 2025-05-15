OPKO Health To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
- H.C. Wainwright 3 rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq, May 20 in New York City. Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors and will participate in a fireside discussion at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.
- Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, June 3-5 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, June 4th and will participate in a fireside discussion on Wednesday, June 4th at 11:05 a.m. Eastern time.
The fireside discussions at both conferences will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of OPKO Health's website and accessible by clicking here .
About OPKO Health
OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit .
Contacts:
Alliance Advisors IR
Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100
...
or
Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100
...
Legal Disclaimer:
