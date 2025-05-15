Cerence To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURLINGTON, Mass., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

On Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 10:50 a.m. ET, Tony Rodriquez, the Company's CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 53rd Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference.

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. ET, Mr. Rodriquez will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Global Automotive OEM, Dealer & Supplier Conference.

Live webcasts of the events will be available on the Company's website at under the "Investors" section.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 500 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit .