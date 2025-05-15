Opus Genetics Announces Financial Results For First Quarter 2025 And Provides Corporate Update

Pediatric cohort of LCA5 study ongoing with initial multi-patient data anticipated in Q3 2025

OPGx-BEST1 on track for IND filing and initiation of Phase 1/2 trial with early data expected in Q1 2026

Leading healthcare investors provide funding to deliver on key milestones

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRD), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing important new therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) and other ophthalmic disorders (“Opus” or the“Company”), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided a corporate update.

“Opus is off to a strong start in 2025, with progress across our two product portfolios – the inherited retinal disease platform and the phentolamine eye drop franchise,” said George Magrath, M.D., Chief Executive Officer.“We reported positive 12-month data from the Phase 1/2 trial of OPGx-LCA5 for the treatment of Leber congenital amaurosis 5 (LCA5), an inherited disease which leads to severe vision loss from infancy. The evidence of durable efficacy in adult patients is very encouraging, with the treatment benefits previously seen at 6 months now sustained out to one year. We are now enrolling pediatric patients and are encouraged by the meaningful improvement in visual function and early safety profile observed in the first of these patients at one month.”

Dr. Magrath continued,“We believe that the initial success with our lead IRD program, OPGx-LCA5, has the potential to translate to the rest of our pipeline, which includes gene therapy candidates for six additional IRDs. We plan to initiate a Phase 1/2 study with our BEST-1 program later this year with early data expected in the first quarter of 2026.

“In the phentolamine eye drop pipeline, we look forward to near-term clinical data readouts from the Phase 3 data trials in dim light vision disturbances and in presbyopia. We ended the first quarter with a strong cash position, having completed a successful financing with leading institutional healthcare investors who share our confidence in the Company's strategic direction,” concluded Dr. Magrath.

Strategic Highlights



Opus's pipeline includes a portfolio of seven adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy assets, each targeting a specific IRD, as well as Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, which is currently being evaluated in presbyopia and mesopic (dim) light vision disturbances (DLD) after keratorefractive surgery.

Emerging clinical data on OPGx-LCA5 provide evidence of clinical proof of concept and support the potential of this novel gene therapy to restore meaningful vision for individuals with mutations in the LCA5 gene.

Another gene therapy candidate, OPGx-BEST1, which Opus is developing for treatment of bestrophin-1 (BEST1)-related IRD, is on track to enter the clinic by the fourth quarter of 2025, with preliminary data expected in the first quarter of 2026. In March 2025, Opus completed a successful underwritten public offering and concurrent private placement anchored by leading healthcare investors, Perceptive Advisors and Nantahala Capital. The transaction raised approximately $21.5 million in gross proceeds with the potential for up to $21.4 million in additional proceeds upon exercise of warrants that are tied to data release from the BEST1 program.

Recent Business Highlights and Corporate Updates

Gene Therapy Programs

OPGx-LCA5



Opus' most advanced investigational gene therapy candidate, OPGx-LCA5, is being developed to treat patients with inherited retinal degeneration due to biallelic mutations in the LCA5 gene, an early-onset, severe hereditary retinal degeneration.

One-year open-label data on adult patients being treated in the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OPGx-LCA5 were featured in an oral presentation by Dr. Tomas Aleman of the Scheie Eye Institute, University of Pennsylvania, at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) annual meeting, in Salt Lake City. All treated patients had late-stage disease. Improvements in subjective and objective measures of efficacy that had been observed at six months persisted for one year.

Enrollment in a cohort of three pediatric patients in the Phase 1/2 trial began in February 2025. Preliminary data on the first patient showed an encouraging early safety profile and meaningful improvement in visual function at one month. The pediatric cohort is expected to complete enrollment in the second quarter of 2025, with initial data from all three patients anticipated in the third quarter of 2025.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the“FDA”) granted a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (“RMAT”) designation to OPGx-LCA5 based on the early data from the first three patients treated. The RMAT designation program offers the potential for expedited development and review of regenerative medicine therapies that demonstrate the potential to address serious or life-threatening diseases based on preliminary clinical evidence. The designation provides sponsors with early interactions with the FDA, guidance on efficient development and manufacturing, and the opportunity to discuss surrogate endpoints to support accelerated approval. A Type D meeting was held with the FDA in March 2025 to discuss the potential regulatory path for OPGx-LCA5, including the design of a potential registrational study. Opus will continue to work with the FDA on the most appropriate design, including the primary endpoint.



OPGx-BEST1



OPGx-BEST1 is an investigational Phase 1/2-ready asset in development for IRDs associated with mutations in the BEST1 gene (sometimes referred to as“Best Disease”), which can lead to legal blindness.

In IND-enabling studies of OPGx-BEST1 provided safety and efficacy data in support of a first-in-human clinical trial. Opus plans to file an IND and begin a Phase 1/2 trial by the fourth quarter of 2025, with preliminary data expected in the first quarter of 2026.



Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%



The LYNX-2 pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75% for the treatment of visual loss in low light conditions associated with keratorefractive surgery completed enrollment in the first quarter of 2025 with topline data expected mid-year 2025. The LYNX-2 trial is covered by a Special Protocol Assessment (“SPA”) agreement with the FDA, which ensures agreement with the FDA on the trial design, endpoints, and study size (power).

The FDA granted Fast Track designation for Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75% for treatment of significant chronic night driving impairment with concomitant increased risk of motor vehicle accidents and debilitating loss of best spectacle corrected mesopic vision in keratorefractive patients with photic phenomena (i.e., glare, halos, starburst).

The VEGA-3 pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75% for the treatment of presbyopia completed enrollment in the first quarter of 2025, with topline data expected in the first half of 2025. The development portfolio related to Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75% is being funded by the Company's partner, Viatris Inc., in both indications (presbyopia and dim light vision disturbances).

Expected Growth Drivers in 2025 and Beyond



Initial data from three pediatric patients treated with OPGx-LCA5 anticipated in Q3 2025.

IND filing and initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for OPGx-BEST1 is planned for 2025, with preliminary data expected in Q1 2026.

Topline data from the LYNX-2 pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75% for visual loss in low light conditions associated with keratorefractive surgery are expected mid-year 2025. Topline data from the VEGA-3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75% for the treatment of presbyopia are expected in the first half of 2025.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

As of March 31, 2025, Opus had cash and cash equivalents of $41.8 million. Based on current projections, management believes that the cash on hand will be sufficient to fund operations into the second quarter of 2026.

License and collaborations revenue was $4.4 million and $1.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Revenue during both quarterly periods was derived from the Company's license and collaboration agreement (the“Viatris License Agreement”) with Viatris, Inc. (“Viatris”) largely from the reimbursement of research and development services and to a much lesser degree from royalty payments stemming from the sales of RYZUMVITM by Viatris.

General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $6.3 million compared to $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to professional services fees, corporate legal support, legal fees associated with intellectual property and public company costs, including filing fees and investor relations and governance costs, offset in part by decreases in general operating and other costs on a net basis. G&A expenses included $0.6 million and $0.8 million in stock-based compensation expense during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Research and development (“R&D”) expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $8.0 million compared to $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to higher clinical costs and payroll related costs, offset partially by lower manufacturing expenses attributed to an activity reduction in the VEGA-2 trial and by lower regulatory and other costs on a net basis. Pursuant to the Viatris License Agreement, budgeted R&D expenses related to the development of the Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75% products have been fully reimbursed by Viatris to date. R&D expenses included $0.3 million and $0.2 million in stock-based compensation expense during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $8.2 million or $(0.24) per basic and diluted share, as compared to net loss of $7.1 million, or $(0.29) per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

For further details on financial results, refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”).

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing therapies to treat patients with IRDs and other treatments for ophthalmic disorders. Our pipeline includes adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based investigational gene therapies that address gene mutations responsible for different forms of Leber congenital amaurosis (“LCA”), bestrophinopathy and retinitis pigmentosa. Our most advanced investigational gene therapy program is designed to address mutations in the LCA5 gene, which encodes the lebercilin protein and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 open-label, dose-escalation trial, with encouraging early data. Our pipeline also includes BEST1 investigational gene therapy, designed to address mutations in the BEST1 gene, which is associated with retinal degeneration. The pipeline also includes Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist being investigated to reduce pupil size that is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 trials for presbyopia and mesopic (dim) light vision disturbances. For additional information, please visit .

University of Pennsylvania (“Penn”) Financial Disclosure: The laboratory of Dr. Tomas Aleman has received clinical trial research funding from Opus Genetics. Penn and Dr. Aleman have either received, or may receive in the future, financial consideration related to the licensing of certain Penn intellectual property to Opus Genetics.

