Galectin Therapeutics Reports Financial Results For The Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 And Provides Business Update
|placebo
| 2 mg/kg
belapectin
| 4mg/kg
belapectin
|N=88
|N=94
| N=87
| >10 increase in kPa from baseline
Percentage
| 11
12.5%
| 4
4.3%
| 9
10.3%
| >30% increase from baseline
Percentage
| 21
23.9%
| 11
11.7%
| 13
14.9%
| >10 kPa + 30% increase from
baseline
| 10
11.4%
| 4
4.3%
| 9
10.3%
These thresholds of increases are clinically meaningful since they are based on published trials in MASH populations where categorical increases meeting these thresholds result in significantly increased rates of liver complications.1
Q1 2025 Financial Highlights
- As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $7.4 million of cash and cash equivalents. Additionally, the Company has $11 million remaining available under two lines of credit provided by its chairman of the board to fund operations. The Company believes it has sufficient cash to fund currently planned operations and research and development activities through August 2025.
Research and development expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were $6.5 million compared with $8.1 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to timing of incurrence of expenditures related to our NAVIGATE clinical trial.
General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were $1.4 million, compared to $1.6 million for the quarter ended quarter ended March 31, 2024.
For the quarter ended quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company reported a net loss applicable to common stockholders of $9.6 million, or ($0.15) per share, compared to a net loss applicable to common stockholders of $11.5 million, or ($0.19) per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
These results are included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as of and for the period ended March 31, 2025, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available at .
1 Gawrieh S, Vilar-Gomez E, Wilson LA, Pike F, Kleiner DE, Neuschwander-Tetri BA, Diehl AM, Dasarathy S, Kowdley KV, Hameed B, Tonascia J, Loomba R, Sanyal AJ, Chalasani N; NASH Clinical Research Network. Increases and decreases in liver stiffness measurement are independently associated with the risk of liver-related events in NAFLD. J Hepatol. 2024 Oct;81(4):600-608. doi: 10.1016/j.jhep.2024.05.008. Epub 2024 May 16. PMID: 38762169; PMCID: PMC11410523.
Loomba R, Huang DQ, Sanyal AJ, et al Liver stiffness thresholds to predict disease progression and clinical outcomes in bridging fibrosis and cirrhosis Gut 2023;72:581-589.
van Doorn DJ, Holleboom AG, Takkenberg RB, Verheij J, Lantinga MA. Can liver stiffness measurement accurately predict disease progression and clinical outcome in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease and bridging fibrosis or cirrhosis? Hepatobiliary Surg Nutr. 2023 Dec 1;12(6):912-915. doi: 10.21037/hbsn-23-445. 2023 Oct 30. PMID: 38115935; PMCID: PMC10727830.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver disease and cancer. Galectin's lead drug belapectin is a carbohydrate-based drug that inhibits the galectin-3 protein, which is directly involved in multiple inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases, for which it has Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The lead development program is in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) with cirrhosis, the most advanced form of MASH-related fibrosis. Liver cirrhosis is one of the most pressing medical need and a significant drug development opportunity. Additional development programs are in treatment of combination immunotherapy for advanced head and neck cancers and other malignancies. Advancement of these additional clinical programs is largely dependent on finding a suitable partner. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development. Additional information is available at .
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, and use words such as“may,”“estimate,”“could,”“expect”,“look forward”,“believe”,“hope” and others. They are based on management's current expectations and are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. These statements include those regarding the hope that Galectin's development program for belapectin will lead to the first therapy for the treatment of MASH with cirrhosis and those regarding the hope that our lead compounds will be successful in cancer immunotherapy and in other therapeutic indications. Factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, full analysis of the NAVIGATE trial data may not product positive data; Galectin may not be successful in developing effective treatments and/or obtaining the requisite approvals for the use of belapectin or any of its other drugs in development; the Company may not be successful in scaling up manufacturing and meeting requirements related to chemistry, manufacturing and control matters; the Company's current clinical trial and any future clinical studies may not produce positive results in a timely fashion, if at all, and could require larger and longer trials, which would be time consuming and costly; plans regarding development, approval and marketing of any of Galectin's drugs are subject to change at any time based on the changing needs of the Company as determined by management and regulatory agencies; regardless of the results of any of its development programs, Galectin may be unsuccessful in developing partnerships with other companies or raising additional capital that would allow it to further develop and/or fund any studies or trials. Galectin has incurred operating losses since inception, and its ability to successfully develop and market drugs may be impacted by its ability to manage costs and finance continuing operations. For a discussion of additional factors impacting Galectin's business, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although subsequent events may cause its views to change, management disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
| Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|6,485
|$
|8,054
|General and administrative
|1,412
|1,594
|Total operating expenses
|7,897
|9,648
|Total operating loss
|(7,897)
|(9,648)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|35
|80
|Interest expense
|(1,744)
|(869)
|Change in fair value of derivatives
|(25)
|(1,052)
|Total other income
|(1,734)
|(1,841)
|
Net loss
|$
|(9,631)
|$
|(11,489)
|Preferred stock dividends
|26
|(8)
|
Net loss applicable to common stock
|$
|(9,605)
|$
|(11,497)
|
Basic and diluted net loss per share
|$
|(0.15)
|$
|(0.19)
|Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share
|63,204
|61,976
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(in thousands)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|7,431
|$
|15,120
|Total assets
|9,528
|17,495
|Total current liabilities
|110,840
|35,409
|Total liabilities
|121,789
|120,565
|Total redeemable, convertible preferred stock
|1,723
|1,723
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|(113,984)
|$
|(104,793)
Legal Disclaimer:
CommentsNo comment