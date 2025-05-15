Boca Raton Innovation Campus (Bric) Partners With Guident To Redefine Campus Safety With AI-Powered Inspection And Surveillance Technology
'Guident Watch Bot' Source: Guident Corp
The WatchBotTM, provided by Guident, a BRiC-based leader in teleoperation and autonomous systems, could represent the future of campus safety. This advanced autonomous solution provides real-time monitoring, AI-driven analytics, and automated security operations, allowing BRiC to proactively address security concerns while optimizing maintenance strategies and operational processes.
Harald Braun, Chairman & CEO of Guident, stated, "We are proud to partner with BRiC to deliver cutting-edge autonomous solutions that redefine campus management. WatchBotTM is the culmination of Guident's commitment to innovation and safety, and we are thrilled to contribute to BRiC's vision of creating a world-class environment for technology and life sciences tenants. Together, we are setting a new standard for operational efficiency and intelligent campus management."
This collaboration reinforces BRiC's position as a leader in technological advancement and demonstrates its dedication to fostering a forward-thinking campus that meets the needs of its tenants and the broader community.
ABOUT BRiC
Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRIC) is the state's largest single-facility office building at 1.7 million square feet. Designed by Marcel Breuer, the campus was originally built in 1969 for IBM and is home to the invention of the first personal computer. The campus was acquired by CP Group in 2018 with the vision of building off BRiC's history and evolving the campus into a science and technology hub. An ideal landing spot for companies with large footprints, BRiC is currently home to 18 national headquarters and 19 regional offices, including Baptist Health, Kroger, Modernizing Medicine, and Canon. To learn more about the campus, visit .
ABOUT GUIDENT
Guident delivers proprietary technology solutions to enhance the safety, efficiency, and functionality of autonomous vehicles and ground-based surveillance and inspection robots. To learn more, please visit nt.com .
For more information or media inquiries, please contact:
Skyline Corporate Communications Group
Scott Powell
...
CP Group
Giana Pacinelli
Director of Communications CP Group
...
Attachment
-
'Guident Watch Bot' Source- Guident Corp
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment