Legend Senior Living Names Robert Fries As Vice President Of Operations

WICHITA, Kan., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living, a leading senior living owner/operator based in Wichita, KS, has announced Robert Fries as their Vice President of Operations in Pennsylvania. Fries will oversee all aspects of operations focusing specifically on the company's ever-growing presence in Pennsylvania. Today, Legend operates 15 locations in this region and has more than 50 locations across five additional states.

Fries brings over 15 years of leadership experience in senior living operations and asset management across both U.S. and international markets. Most recently, he served as EVP of U.S. Operations and Asset Management for Best Years LLP, leading strategic partnerships, lease negotiations, and operational system development for independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. He previously served as Regional Director of Operations at Legend, where he helped drive performance and operational excellence across multiple communities.

“Robert brings an exceptional depth of experience and results-driven leadership to this role,” said Matt Buchanan, Co-CEO of Legend Senior Living.“He has a passionate drive and deep commitment to what we do and the quality of service we stand for, which makes him the ideal leader to guide our continued expansion in Pennsylvania. As we invest in growing our presence in this important market, Robert leadership will be key to delivering the quality care and service that families across the state expect from Legend. We're thrilled to welcome him back to the Legend family.”

“I'm honored to return to Legend and take on this new chapter of operational leadership in Pennsylvania,” said Fries.“Legend's focus on dignity, purpose, and compassionate care sets the bar in senior living. I look forward to supporting our teams and driving continued growth across the region.”

Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and nearly 70 residences – independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care – in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. Legend communities are certified as a Great Place to Work®.

