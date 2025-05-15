Moore & Giles Elevates Customer Experience And Brand Agility With Bigcommerce

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Custom multi-site ecommerce platform for luxury leather goods brand delivers premium shopping journeys and flexibility across DTC and B2B storefronts

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), an open SaaS, composable ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands and retailers, today announced that Moore & Giles, a leading global leather supplier through Moore & Giles Leather and a purveyor of refined leather bags, accessories, home goods and furniture via Moore & Giles , has launched new websites on the BigCommerce platform. The innovative new online storefronts elevate Moore & Giles' digital presence with a scalable, high-performance platform that reflects the brand's dedication to quality, craftsmanship and customer experience.

Built on BigCommerce's flexible Stencil framework and in partnership with Zaelab , a leading digital commerce consultancy, the new DTC and B2B storefronts deliver the freedom and control Moore & Giles needed to execute bold marketing and merchandising strategies. The result is a refined, high-performance experience that enhances the company's ability to manage and scale its digital presence, while staying true to its values of craftsmanship, sustainability, and innovation.

“BigCommerce and Zaelab helped us build a modern, flexible foundation that not only works better for our team, but also elevates the shopping experience for our customers-whether they're ordering leather samples or shopping for a weekend bag,” said Janine Coleman, ecommerce manager at Moore & Giles.“With a scalable, easy-to-manage solution, our team can execute marketing and merchandising strategies more effectively than ever before.”

“Moore & Giles turned to Zaelab to bring their legacy of craftsmanship to life through a digital experience that's as refined, adaptable, and forward-thinking as their brand,” said Joey Hoer, business systems analyst at Zaelab.“The Moore & Giles theme is a testament to what's possible on BigCommerce and proof that BigCommerce can power visually rich, brand-authentic experiences without compromising flexibility or maintainability. By replatforming to BigCommerce and delivering a fully customizable theme, we've transformed how they manage content and design. The result is a powerful yet intuitive theme that supports two distinct storefronts, each tailored to unique audiences, all within a unified, flexible design system that's easy to update and cost-effective to maintain.”

The new implementation supports both Moore & Giles' consumer-facing DTC and B2B websites with a unified theme. Both the DTC and B2B sites feature ERP and PIM integrations, implemented by Shout it Louder , to ensure real-time syncing of product, pricing and inventory data and accuracy across the sites, reducing manual effort and improving operational efficiency. The B2B infrastructure is designed to deliver a tailored, immersive experience for wholesale buyers while preserving brand consistency across both digital storefronts.

The robust ecommerce foundation for Moore & Giles' DTC site accommodates three distinct product categories – Finished Goods, Furniture and Wholesale Leather – each with a shopping experience customized to its audience. To enhance product discovery and customer engagement, the new theme includes:



360° Product Viewer powered by Cylindo for real-time leather and color configuration

Dynamic Product Badging for attributes like“Pre-Order” and“Limited Edition”

Interactive Product Cards with rollover images and variant swatches

Enhanced Filtering for Furniture (e.g.,“Made to Order” vs.“Ready to Ship”)

Seamless Monogramming with automatic price calculations Filterable Variants and default variant logic by category

Moore & Giles' B2B storefront streamlines sample ordering for trade professionals, functioning as both a self-service resource and a tool for sales reps to offer tailored support. The experience is designed to enhance efficiency and maintain consistency across all interactions. Key features include:



Find a Rep Tool : API-powered functionality that connects buyers with their dedicated sales representative for personalized support and streamlined communication.

Gated Content by Customer Group : Logged-in users are shown custom product assortments, pricing, and promotions based on their account profile, ensuring a curated and relevant experience.

Variant Listing Pages : A grid-style layout that mimics category pages, allowing buyers to easily browse, compare, and bulk-add multiple SKUs-ideal for ordering leather samples in volume. Product Comparison Tool : Enables side-by-side evaluation of wholesale leather options, helping B2B buyers make informed purchasing decisions.

Behind the scenes, the Moore & Giles marketing team benefits from a highly agile content management setup. With over 30 custom widgets, drag-and-drop functionality through Page Builder and JSON-powered modules, the team can launch campaigns, adjust layouts and update content without developer involvement, dramatically reducing time to market.

Since launching the new site, Moore & Giles has already seen measurable improvements in design flexibility, site speed and overall performance. By leveraging native BigCommerce functionality such as metafields and the GraphQL API, the company has established a future-ready ecommerce presence built for continued growth.

“Moore & Giles exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking brand we love to support,” said Al Williams, general manager of B2C at BigCommerce. "By embracing the flexibility and scalability of our platform for both DTC and B2B, they've been able to deliver a beautifully branded shopping experience for customers and wholesalers while improving operational efficiency and enabling their team to act faster to support all of their customers. It's a great example of what's possible with BigCommerce.”

Moore & Giles was recently honored as the recipient of BigCommerce's 2025 Shopper Experience Award in the Americas region, acknowledging exceptional customer and user experiences that set new standards.

Moore & Giles joins a growing list of fashion and apparel brands on BigCommerce, including Saddleback Leather Company , AS Colour and Grenson .

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Brad Hem

...