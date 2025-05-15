HVR Launches “Utility Now!” Campaign At The Debut Of Global Web3 Event Series — Not The One To Miss

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Consensus Toronto draws the world's leading voices in blockchain and decentralized finance, Not the One to Miss is where many of Web3's most ambitious builders and personalities will be heading after hours.

A Showcase of Growth: Web3's Expanding Ecosystem

The event celebrates the forward momentum happening across the Web3 space, spotlighting active launches, product milestones, and cross-chain innovation.

HVR – Consensus 2025 marks the launch of Utility Now! , HVR's campaign championing Web3's acceleration beyond speculation by empowering creators, communities, and on-chain projects with an all-in-one ecosystem to launch and grow thriving token economies.



While most tokens depend on speculation and hype to gain value, HVR is focused on empowering them to unlock new functionality and sustainable growth,” said Nelson B. Thall, Co-Founder of HVR.“Utility Now! is about giving people and projects more to do with their tokens, and giving communities more to build, grow, and earn from together.

HVR is building seamless no-code solutions that turn any site or dApp into a token-powered hub, complete with token-gated content, channels and chats, wallet integrations, rewards management, subscriptions, ads, and more, enabling existing projects to drive utility for their tokens and empowering creators and communities to launch and grow a revenue-generating token economy.



WonderFi – Following the announcement of its pending acquisition by Robinhood, WonderFi is accelerating crypto adoption in Canada and expanding Web3 access through WonderFi Labs' non-custodial wallet and gasless Layer-2.



Lazer Technologies – A leading product studio for Web3, commerce, and beyond, Lazer partners with top companies like Coinbase, Uniswap, and LayerZero to design and scale world-class digital experiences.



GDA Capital – Global capital, deal structuring and growth paths for leading blockchain and digital asset companies.



Houdini Swap – Cross chain liquidity aggregator with industry leading compliant privacy features. Transact Freely across 80+ different chains.



Joinable AI – A decentralized platform that helps businesses securely process and manage data for AI, unifying structured and unstructured sources for seamless model integration. With on-premise deployment and robust security, it delivers scalable, cost-effective custom AI solutions.



Ritual OS – A cultural OS for network states - blending identity, XP, and engagement into a new online experience.



FlashyFinance – Bringing DeFi to culture through tools embedded in social, music, and gaming platforms.

Zero to One Strategic – The go-to partner for accessing SR&ED credits and government grants - unlocking more than $170 million for Canada's top innovators.



Together, these partners represent the leading edge of Web3, turning bold ideas into products, infrastructure, and tools that move the entire ecosystem forward.

“Not the One to Miss is our way, as friends, founders, and cohosts, of celebrating the builders moving this space forward,” said Nelson B. Thall on behalf of the hosts.“It's about bringing together the people who inspire us with what they're creating on-chain and sharing that energy in person.”

About HVR

HVR is building the infrastructure for the next era of on-chain economies, turning any website or dApp into a token-powered hub with tools for gated content, channels and chats, tipping, rewards management, staking, and more. HVR offers a no-code platform for creators and communities to grow, monetize, and truly own their ecosystems.

Check Out What's Live Today

HVR already supercharges the web we know, bringing essential social features into browsing. Live now on iOS and Android , users can create a site in minutes, post like social media, comment on any webpage, tip in crypto, and earn from their engagement.

Download now at hvr.world

About Not the One to Miss

Not the One to Miss is an event series bringing together Web3 leaders for curated nights of conversation, connection, and celebration. Kicking off in Toronto, future editions are planned for Miami, Hong Kong, Dubai, and more, each spotlighting meaningful use cases, on-chain initiatives, and community-driven innovation.

