Lifeward Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Date
|May 15, 2025
|Time
|8:30 AM EST
|Telephone
|U.S:
|1-833-316-0561
|International:
|1-412-317-0690
|Israel:
|1-80-9212373
|Germany:
|0800-6647650
|Access code
|Please reference the“Lifeward Earnings Call”
|Webcast (live, listen-only and archive)
The archived webcast will be available via the following or through the“Investors” section on our website at GoLifeward.com .
About Lifeward
Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity system, the ReStore Exo-Suit, and the MyoCycle FES System.
Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward mission and product portfolio, please visit .
Lifeward®, ReWalk®, ReStore®, and Alter G® are registered trademarks of Lifeward Ltd. and/or its affiliates.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding the Company's future performance and other statements that are not statements of historical fact and, in some cases, may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "should," "would," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: the acceptance of the ReWalk 7 Personal Exoskeleton by healthcare professionals and patients; uncertainties associated with future clinical trials and the clinical development process, the product development process and FDA regulatory submission review and approval process; the Company's ability to have sufficient funds to meet certain future capital requirements, which could impair the Company's efforts to develop and commercialize existing and new products; the Company's ability to maintain and grow its reputation and the market acceptance of its products; the Company's ability to achieve reimbursement from third-party payors, including CMS, for its products; the Company's limited operating history and its ability to leverage its sales, marketing and training infrastructure; the Company's expectations as to its clinical research program and clinical results; the Company's expectations regarding future growth, including its ability to increase sales in its existing geographic markets and expand to new markets; the Company's ability to continue to operate as a going concern; the Company's ability to obtain certain components of its products from third-party suppliers and its continued access to its product manufacturers; the Company's ability to navigate any difficulties associated with moving production of its AlterG Anti-Gravity Systems to a contract manufacturer; the Company's ability to improve its products and develop new products; the Company's compliance with medical device reporting regulations to report adverse events involving the Company's products, which could result in voluntary corrective actions or enforcement actions such as mandatory recalls, and the potential impact of such adverse events on the Company's ability to market and sell its products; the Company's ability to gain and maintain regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to maintain adequate protection of its intellectual property and to avoid violation of the intellectual property rights of others; the risk of a cybersecurity attack or breach of the Company's IT systems significantly disrupting its business operations; the Company's ability to use effectively the proceeds of its offerings of securities; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from the statements contained herein may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company believes that the use of non-GAAP accounting measures, including non-GAAP net loss, is helpful to its investors. These measures, which the Company refers to as non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses, the Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash share-based compensation expense and acquisition costs allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period. Each of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures is an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for the Company's evaluation of its operating results over different periods of time. The non-GAAP financial data are not measures of the Company's financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating loss or net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in Lifeward's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. Further, share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue for the foreseeable future, to be a significant recurring expense in the Company's business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees.
The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Lifeward urges investors to review the reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.
Lifeward does not provide GAAP reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial guidance because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort items that would be included in such a reconciliation, including, but not limited to, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expense, and earnout expense. The timing and amounts of these items are uncertain and could be material to Lifeward's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
Lifeward Media Relations:
Kathleen O'Donnell
Vice President, Marketing & New Business Development
Lifeward Ltd.
E: ...
Lifeward Investor Contact:
Mike Lawless
Chief Financial Officer
Lifeward Ltd.
E: ...
|Lifeward Ltd. And subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|5,034
|$
|5,283
|Cost of revenues
|2,912
|3,888
|Gross profit
|2,122
|1,395
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development, net
|918
|1,291
|Sales and marketing
|3,837
|5,014
|General and administrative
|2,220
|1,592
|Total operating expenses
|6,975
|7,897
|Operating loss
|(4,853
|)
|(6,502
|)
|Financial income, net
|30
|232
|Loss before income taxes
|(4,823
|)
|(6,270
|)
|Taxes on income
|11
|6
|Net loss
|$
|(4,834
|)
|$
|(6,276
|)
|Basic net loss per ordinary share
|$
|(0.46
|)
|$
|(0.73
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per ordinary share basic and diluted
|10,486,151
|8,590,088
|Lifeward Ltd. And subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|5,728
|$
|6,746
|Restricted Cash
|194
|197
|Trade receivables, net of credit losses of $216 and $160, respectively
|5,165
|6,004
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,929
|1,624
|Inventories
|6,802
|6,723
|Total current assets
|19,818
|21,294
|Restricted cash and other long term assets
|219
|240
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|457
|548
|Property and equipment, net
|777
|867
|Goodwill
|7,538
|7,538
|Total assets
|$
|28,809
|$
|30,487
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities
|Trade payables
|4,466
|5,022
|Current maturities of operating leases
|571
|858
|Other current liabilities
|3,426
|3,737
|Earnout liability
|608
|608
|Total current liabilities
|9,071
|10,225
|Non-current operating leases
|48
|22
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,234
|1,391
|Shareholders' equity
|18,456
|18,849
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|28,809
|$
|30,487
|Lifeward Ltd. And subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net Cash used in operating activities
|$
|(5,493
|)
|$
|(7,673
|)
|Net Cash used in investing activities
|(5
|)
|-
|Net Cash provided by financing activities
|4,471
|-
|Effect of Exchange rate changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|7
|(15
|)
|Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(1,020
|)
|(7,688
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|7,108
|28,792
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|6,088
|$
|21,104
|Lifeward Ltd. And subsidiaries
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousand)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues based on customer's location:
|United States
|3,209
|3,747
|Europe
|1,336
|1,169
|Asia - Pacific
|42
|180
|Rest of the world
|447
|187
|Total Revenues
|$
|5,034
|$
|5,283
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|Dollars in thousands, except per share data
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(4,834
|)
|$
|(6,276
|)
|Adjustments:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|-
|831
|M&A transaction
|-
|(467
|)
|Integration/Rebranding costs
|-
|236
|Remeasurement of earnout liability
|-
|(4
|)
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|220
|381
|Non-GAAP net loss
|$
|(4,614
|)
|$
|(5,299
|)
|Shares used in net loss per share
|10,486,151
|8,590,088
|Non-GAAP net loss per share
|$
|(0.44
|)
|$
|(0.62
|)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Dollars in thousands
|$
|% of revenue
|$
|% of revenue
|GAAP operating loss
|$
|(4,853
|)
|(96.4
|)%
|$
|(6,502
|)
|(123.1
|)%
|Amortization of intangible assets
|-
|-
|831
|15.7
|%
|M&A transaction
|-
|-
|(467
|)
|(8.8
|)%
|Integration/Rebranding costs
|-
|-
|236
|4.5
|%
|Remeasurement of earnout liability
|-
|-
|(4
|)
|(0.1
|)%
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|220
|4.4
|%
|381
|7.2
|%
|Non-GAAP operating loss
|$
|(4,633
|)
|(92.0
|)%
|$
|(5,525
|)
|(104.6
|)%
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Dollars in thousands
|$
|% of revenue
|$
|% of revenue
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|2,122
|42.2
|%
|$
|1,395
|26.4
|%
|Adjustments:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|-
|-
|383
|7.2
|%
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|3
|0.0
|%
|4
|0.1
|%
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|2,125
|42.2
|%
|$
|1,782
|33.7
|%
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Dollars in thousands
|$
|% of revenue
|$
|% of revenue
|GAAP research & development
|$
|918
|18.2
|%
|$
|1,291
|24.4
|%
|Adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|(36
|)
|(0.7
|)%
|(46
|)
|(0.9
|)%
|Non-GAAP research & development
|$
|882
|17.5
|%
|$
|1,245
|23.5
|%
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Dollars in thousands
|$
|% of revenue
|$
|% of revenue
|GAAP sales & marketing
|$
|3,837
|76.2
|%
|$
|5,014
|94.9
|%
|Adjustments:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|-
|-
|(382
|)
|(7.2
|)%
|Integration/Rebranding costs
|-
|-
|(193
|)
|(3.7
|)%
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|(82
|)
|(1.6
|)%
|(111
|)
|(2.1
|)%
|Non-GAAP sales & marketing
|$
|3,755
|74.6
|%
|$
|4,328
|81.9
|%
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Dollars in thousands
|$
|% of revenue
|$
|% of revenue
|GAAP general & administrative
|$
|2,220
|44.1
|%
|$
|1,592
|30.1
|%
|Adjustments:
|M&A transaction
|-
|-
|467
|8.8
|%
|Amortization of intangible assets
|-
|-
|(66
|)
|(1.2
|)%
|Integration/Rebranding costs
|-
|-
|(43
|)
|(0.8
|)%
|Remeasurement of earnout liability
|-
|-
|4
|0.1
|%
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|(99
|)
|(2.0
|)%
|(220
|)
|(4.2
|)%
|Non-GAAP general & administrative
|$
|2,121
|42.1
|%
|$
|1,734
|32.8
|%
