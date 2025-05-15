Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results For First Quarter Of 2025
| Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,105,274
|$
|2,330,880
|Accounts receivable, net
|7,494,670
|9,039,232
|Inventory, net
|6,796,302
|6,290,488
|Other current assets
|349,918
|238,526
|Assets held for sale
|5,941,933
|5,941,933
|Current assets - discontinued operations
|-
|49,315
|Total current assets
|21,688,097
|23,890,374
|Property and equipment, net
|1,690,084
|1,584,878
|Right of use assets - operating leases, net
|644,007
|705,476
|Right of use assets - finance leases, net
|494,390
|524,273
|Amortizable intangible assets, net
|402,794
|424,372
|Tradenames and other unamortizable intangible assets
|217,000
|217,000
|Total assets
|$
|25,136,372
|$
|27,346,373
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|4,989,390
|$
|6,653,622
|Accrued separation costs, related parties, current portion
|308,891
|334,532
|Accrued interest
|91,155
|91,347
|Deferred revenue
|347,700
|349,600
|Stock appreciation rights liability
|1,413,745
|1,353,150
|Notes payable - current portion
|179,981
|190,052
|Lease liability - operating leases, current
|241,317
|239,660
|Lease liability - finance leases, current
|110,994
|147,797
|Contingent liability, current
|54,430
|54,430
|Total current liabilities
|7,737,603
|9,414,190
|Note payable, net of discount
|8,658,425
|8,692,674
|Accrued separation costs, related parties, non-current
|400,000
|457,692
|Lease liability - operating leases, non-current
|407,072
|467,569
|Lease liability - finance leases, non-current
|87,850
|139,591
|Total liabilities
|17,290,950
|19,171,716
|Commitments & Contingencies (see note 21)
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 56,831,090 and 56,009,032 shares issued, and 53,986,793 and 53,164,735 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|5,680
|5,598
|Common stock to be issued; 798,891 and 738,032 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|79
|74
|Additional paid-in capital
|45,621,235
|45,520,121
|Treasury stock: 2,644,297 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|(1,141,372
|)
|(1,141,372
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(36,640,200
|)
|(36,209,764
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|7,845,422
|8,174,657
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|25,136,372
|$
|27,346,373
| Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
|For the Three
|For the Three
|Months Ended
|Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|19,548,566
|$
|15,518,153
|Cost of goods sold
|15,062,759
|11,713,219
|Gross margin
|4,485,807
|3,804,934
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|4,708,977
|3,978,840
|Total operating expenses
|4,708,977
|3,978,840
|Operating income (loss)
|(223,170
|)
|(173,906
|)
|Other income (expense:)
|Interest expense, net
|(209,166
|)
|(215,450
|)
|Gain on sale of assets
|-
|1,807,516
|Gain (loss) on sale of subsidiary
|-
|21,126
|Other leasing income
|1,900
|1,900
|Total other income (expense)
|(207,266
|)
|1,615,092
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|(430,436
|)
|1,441,186
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(430,436
|)
|$
|1,441,186
|Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|(15,312
|)
|Consolidated net income (loss)
|$
|(430,436
|)
|$
|1,425,874
|Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations – basic
|$
|(0.008
|)
|$
|0.029
|Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations – diluted
|$
|(0.008
|)
|$
|0.028
|Net (loss) per share from discontinued operations – basic
|$
|-
|$
|(0.00
|)
|Net (loss) per share from discontinued operations – diluted
|$
|-
|$
|(0.00
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding – basic
|53,962,273
|49,707,036
|Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted
|53,962,273
|50,603,891
| Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
|For the Three
|For the Three
|Months Ended
|Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows used in operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(430,436
|)
|$
|1,425,874
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
|Gain on disposition of assets
|-
|(1,807,516
|)
|(Gain) Loss on sale of subsidiaries
|-
|(21,126
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|109,621
|110,260
|Amortization of right of use asset
|61,469
|4,175
|Amortization of discount on notes payable
|1,284
|1,283
|Stock based compensation
|101,201
|103,235
|Value of stock appreciation rights
|60,595
|118,898
|Provision for credit losses
|27,555
|22,882
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,517,007
|175,436
|Inventory and other current assets, net
|(617,206
|)
|71,054
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(1,664,232
|)
|(3,144,335
|)
|Accrued separation costs - related parties
|(83,333
|)
|(128,610
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(2,092
|)
|(84,548
|)
|Operating lease liability
|(58,840
|)
|(4,175
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(977,407
|)
|(3,157,213
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(163,366
|)
|(1,406
|)
|Cash received from disposition of asset, net of loan payoff
|-
|2,101,185
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(163,366
|)
|2,099,779
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Principal payments on debt
|(45,604
|)
|(22,708
|)
|Principal payments financing leases
|(88,544
|)
|(49,977
|)
|Cash received from line of credit
|500,000
|-
|Principal payments on line of credit
|(500,000
|)
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(134,148
|)
|(72,685
|)
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(1,274,921
|)
|(1,130,119
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|2,380,195
|5,422,335
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period - continuing operations
|$
|1,105,274
|$
|4,187,011
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period - discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|105,205
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|1,105,274
|$
|4,292,216
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Interest
|$
|204,813
|$
|228,970
|Taxes
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Reclassify fixed assets as held for sale
|$
|-
|$
|5,941,933
|Principal and accrued interest paid from escrow to Maple Mark Bank
|$
|-
|$
|353,815
|Issuance of common stock under compensation plans
|$
|74
|$
|-
|Issuance of stock for cashless exercise of options
|$
|8
|$
|-
| Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Adjusted EBITDA Calculations
(unaudited)
| Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Net Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations (GAAP)
|$
|(430,436
|)
|$
|1,441,186
|Depreciation & Amortization (1)
|$
|109,621
|$
|110,260
|Interest expense - net
|209,166
|$
|215,450
|Income tax provision
|$
|-
|$
|-
|EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2)
|$
|(111,649
|)
|$
|1,766,896
|Adjustments:
|Separation Costs
|$
|-
|$
|68,791
|Other Restructuring Costs
|$
|7,392
|$
|48,200
|Stock Compensation Expense (3)
|$
|161,796
|$
|222,133
|Legal Fees - JIT Lawsuit
|$
|-
|$
|24,515
|Gain on Sale of Subsidiaries
|$
|-
|$
|(21,126
|)
|Other Legal & Transactional
|$
|288,257
|$
|37,159
|Commission on Sale of Asset
|$
|-
|$
|147,300
|Gain on sale of assets
|$
|-
|$
|(1,807,516
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (4)
|$
|345,796
|$
|486,352
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation
|$
|(88,043
|)
|$
|(110,260
|)
|Interest expense - net
|$
|(209,166
|)
|$
|(215,450
|)
|Income tax provision
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (5)
|$
|48,587
|$
|160,642
|Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)
|$
|0.001
|$
|0.003
|Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (Non-GAAP) (6)
|53,962,273
|50,603,891
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Revenue (GAAP)
|$
|19,548,566
|$
|15,518,153
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|4,485,807
|3,804,934
|Inventory Reserve
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Adjusted Gross profit (Non-GAAP) (7)
|$
|4,485,807
|$
|3,804,934
|Adjusted Gross profit margin % (Non-GAAP)
|22.95
|%
|24.52
|%
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (4)
|$
|345,796
|$
|486,352
|Interest Expense -net
|$
|(209,166
|)
|$
|(215,450
|)
|Income Tax Expense - net
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Maintenance Capital Expenditures (8)
|$
|(9,221
|)
|$
|(1,406
|)
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (9)
|$
|127,409
|$
|269,496
(1) Includes non-cash depreciation and amortization charges.
(2) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization
(3) Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses.
(4) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP metric. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company's results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor's ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results.
(5) Adjusted Net Income accounts for the impact of non-core expenses including addback for one-time organizational restructure expenses, gains or losses on sale of assets or subsidiaries, tradename impairments, amortization expense, expense on the extinguishment of debt, and stock related expenses in both 2025 and 2024
(6) GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.
(7) Adjusted Gross profit is gross profit adjusted to remove the impact of inventory reserve adjustments or non-recurring inventory related gains or losses.
(8) Maintenance Capital Expenditures is a component of“Acquisition of property and equipment (GAAP)” on the consolidated statement of cash flows. It represents management's assumptions of capital spending to maintain the company's current level of operations. It does not include expenditures on acquisitions (less cash acquired), nor does it include other capital expenditures made to fund growth of the current business.
(9) Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less interest expense, income tax expense, and maintenance capital expenditures. The company believes adjusted free cash flow is useful to investors in understanding how existing cash flow from operations before working capital changes and non-recurring items after maintenance capital expenditures (which we believe the best proxy for over time is Adjusted EBITDA less interest expense, income tax expense, and maintenance capital expenditures) is utilized as a source of growing our business. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures since the company has certain non-discretionary obligations that were not deducted from the measure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
