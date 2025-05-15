Preferred Hotels & Resorts Launches The Luxury Travel Report 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New survey reveals luxury travelers resist the“beige-ification” of travel and favor distinctive, curated experiences – with loyalty programs remaining a top priority

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts , the world's largest independent hotel brand representing more than 600 hotels across 80 countries, today released its first Luxury Travel Report - a comprehensive luxury consumer trends study developed in partnership with The Harris Poll. The findings affirm that the desire for travel remains robust, with luxury travelers planning an average of eight leisure trips this year - including three international journeys - and over half expecting to spend more on travel than in 2024.

The Luxury Travel Report by Preferred Hotels & Resorts reveals that today's affluent travelers are investing not just money but meaning into their journeys. Luxury travelers seek immersive, curated experiences that feel personal and enduring- avoiding generic, mass-produced offerings in favor of authenticity and emotional connection.

The Luxury Travel Report identifies The Five Emerging Forces of Luxury Travel, signaling a new era of expectations:

1. The Beige-ification of Travel Is the Industry's Wake-Up Call

Luxury travelers are turning away from sameness in design, service, and experience- nearly 70% say modern luxury hotels have lost their soul to standardization . The rise of“dupe culture” and algorithm-driven itineraries has fueled a wave of“destination disillusionment,” where cities and stays feel indistinguishable. Today's affluent traveler craves the unrepeatable: places that excite, environments that surprise, and experiences rooted in individuality. Nearly three-quarters say they won't pay for luxury accommodations that feel generic .

2. Legacy Moments Are the New Luxury Currency

Luxury is less about accumulation – it's about transformation. Today's affluent travelers seek rare, authentic experiences that fundamentally shift their worldview and create lasting memories. Over four-in-five say that insider connections unlock the most unforgettable travel moments and 64% prefer to navigate a destination with advice from locals rather than AI-driven concierge services and digital guides.

3. Curation is the New Standard of Luxury

Curation is now as essential as five-star service. Over 90% of luxury travelers say the best journeys feel effortless yet are expertly crafted , with 89% expressing interest in seeing local charm reflected in hotels. Travel advisors are the new power brokers, with 84% of survey respondents agreeing that a trusted travel advisor is more valuable than unlimited internet research.

4. Heritage Is the New Frontier

Luxury travelers don't want to just observe history – they want to be part of it. Over 90% seek experiences that immerse them in history and culture , favoring heritage-rich stays. Additionally, with 71% planning multi-generational trips in 2025 , demand continues to rise for spacious accommodations that foster connection to each other and their own family roots.

5. Loyalty Programs Are Lifelines to Consistency and Customization

Amid economic pressures and rising costs, loyalty has become more valuable than ever. For 82% of luxury travelers, loyalty programs are very important to ensuring hotel quality , while nearly two-thirds say a great past stay drives repeat bookings . Today's loyalty isn't transactional - it's deeply personal, driven by human touch, customization, and consistent excellence.

“The Luxury Travel Report by Preferred Hotels & Resorts deepens our understanding of the ever-evolving desires of luxury travelers, which is a critical step in reinforcing authenticity and spotlighting the unique, curated experiences that can be found throughout our global portfolio,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, Chief Executive Officer of Preferred Hotels & Resorts.“We are guided by an ethos that celebrates an independent spirit, transformative experiences, and we remain committed to delivering authentic, memorable stays through our 'Believe in Travel' ideology. Through the Report, we hope to inspire meaningful experiences that resonate with the luxury travel set.”

The Luxury Travel Report was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Preferred Hotels & Resorts from February to March, 2025, among over 500 affluent U.S. travelers. Respondents met criteria including an annual household income of more than $250,000, at least $1 million in total assets, and a minimum spend of $10,000 on leisure travel annually.

