Brazilian Deputy’S 10-Year Sentence Sparks Debate Over Justice And Politics
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) unanimously sentenced Federal Deputy Carla Zambelli to 10 years in prison on May 14, 2025, for masterminding a 2023 cyberattack on the National Justice Council (CNJ), as confirmed by court documents and Federal Police findings.
The ruling, which also mandates the loss of her mandate, ignites a fierce debate about judicial accountability versus political persecution. For businesses, this case signals both Brazil's commitment to institutional stability and risks of political volatility.
Zambelli, a prominent Liberal Party (PL) figure and Bolsonaro ally, collaborated with hacker Walter Delgatti to breach CNJ systems, inserting a fake arrest warrant against STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes and a fraudulent R$22.9 million asset freeze notice.
The STF 's First Chamber, including Ministers Moraes, Fux, Lúcia, Dino, and Zanin, convicted them of system invasion and document falsification. Delgatti, who confessed and implicated Zambelli, received 8 years and 3 months.
They owe R$2 million in collective damages, with Zambelli facing an extra R$2.1 million fine and Delgatti R$520,000. Federal Police evidence, including documents on Zambelli's phone matching CNJ files, solidified her guilt.
Delgatti claimed Zambelli paid him R$40,000, with R$10,500 traced to an aide, though some payment details remain unverified. Zambelli's defense, led by Daniel Bialski, argues the case hinges on Delgatti's unreliable testimony, lacking concrete proof.
They plan appeals, delaying her imprisonment and mandate loss, which requires Chamber of Deputies approval. Critics, including Zambelli 's supporters, denounce the conviction as judicial overreach targeting conservatives.
They point to Moraes's dual role as victim and rapporteur, raising impartiality concerns. Some X posts echo this, alleging political bias in the STF's virtual trial format, which limited defense arguments.
Conversely, judicial advocates argue the ruling protects democracy, citing Zambelli's actions as part of broader anti-institutional efforts post-2022 elections, linked to the January 2023 riots.
Zambelli faces another STF case for chasing a journalist with a firearm in 2022, with a 6-0 majority favoring a 5-year sentence, paused by Minister Nunes Marques's review.
These legal battles weaken the PL's congressional influence, impacting Brazil's political landscape. For investors, the STF's firm stance reassures legal stability but highlights polarization risks, potentially unsettling markets.
This case underscores Brazil's struggle to balance accountability with political freedom. While the STF aims to deter cyberattacks, critics warn of eroded public trust in judicial impartiality, a concern for businesses reliant on predictable governance.
