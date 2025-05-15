403
Machado’S Boycott Call Deepens Venezuela’S Political Divide
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) María Corina Machado, Venezuela's leading opposition figure, announced a boycott of the May 25, 2025, parliamentary elections in a video from hiding, intensifying the nation's political crisis.
She urges Venezuelans to reject the vote, claiming the July 28, 2024, presidential election, where opposition tallies showed Edmundo González winning 67% against Nicolás Maduro's 30%, was stolen.
Her stance challenges both the Chavista regime and dissenting opposition factions. Machado's call follows months of repression after the contested 2024 election. Over 2,000 protesters faced arrest, 25 died, and 1,500 were released by early 2025, per human rights groups.
The National Electoral Council, accused of fraud, withheld vote tallies, prompting international condemnation from the U.S., EU, and Latin American nations. Machado , briefly detained in January 2025, remains a target, bolstering her defiance.
The opposition splits over participation. Leaders like Manuel Rosales and Henrique Capriles campaign, arguing voting preserves civic power. However, Machado insists only enforcing the 2024 results matters.
Public apathy grips Venezuela , with campaigns barely stirring interest amid economic collapse-7 million have fled since 2015 due to triple-digit inflation and scarce jobs.
Machado's Strategy and the Road Ahead
Machado's influence endures, amplified by the U.S.-led rescue of five aides from the Argentine Embassy in May 2025. This operation exposed Maduro's vulnerabilities, yet Chavismo holds firm, backed by loyal media and military.
The regime's electoral moves, like removing QR codes from voting records, deepen distrust, fueling boycott support. Businesses face uncertainty as political gridlock threatens stability. Oil sanctions, tightened in 2025, cut regime funds, impacting markets.
A democratic transition remains elusive, with Machado's boycott risking further isolation or galvanizing resistance. Her strategy bets on public disobedience to weaken Maduro's grip, but fractures within the opposition may dilute its impact.
The crisis tests Venezuela's resilience. Citizens, weary of hardship, weigh Machado's call against electoral participation. Her message resonates with those demanding justice for 2024, yet others see voting as a last stand. As May 25 nears, the nation teeters between defiance and despair, with global eyes watching.
