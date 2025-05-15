Aircraft On Fire At Udhampur Air Base? Here's The Truth Behind Social Media Post
The Union government on Thursday rubbished the claim and said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) does not have the aircraft shown in the photo.
“This claim is fake. The Indian Air Force does not have any such aircraft in its fleet, as seen in the photo. Nor is this Udhampur Air Force Station,” said PIB Fact Check in a post on social media platform X.
It also said:“Stay vigilant. Rely only on official sources for authentic information.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment