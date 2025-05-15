Aircraft On Fire At Udhampur Air Base? Here's The Truth Behind Social Media Post

MENAFN - Live Mint) Recently, a user on social media had posted a photo claiming that aircraft were on fire at Udhampur Air Base in India.

The Union government on Thursday rubbished the claim and said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) does not have the aircraft shown in the photo.

“This claim is fake. The Indian Air Force does not have any such aircraft in its fleet, as seen in the photo. Nor is this Udhampur Air Force Station,” said PIB Fact Check in a post on social media platform X.

It also said:“Stay vigilant. Rely only on official sources for authentic information.”