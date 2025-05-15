Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Our Relations, Dealings With Pak Will Be Strictly Bilateral: EAM Jaishankar

Our Relations, Dealings With Pak Will Be Strictly Bilateral: EAM Jaishankar


2025-05-15 08:07:05
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi – India's relations and dealings with Pakistan will be“strictly bilateral”, which is a national consensus for many years and there is“absolutely no change” in that consensus, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event here, he also said the UN Security Council had underlined the need to hold the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack accountable, and on May 7 morning,“we held them accountable through the Operation Sindoor”.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Pakistani actions were strongly responded to by the Indian side.

The hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions following talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of both sides on May 10.

“To me things are fairly clear. So, let me take this opportunity to spell out our position. One, where Pakistan is concerned, our relations, our dealings with them will be bilateral, and strictly bilateral.

Read Also Pak, India Exchange One Prisoner Each At Wagah-Attari Border Pakistan Hands Over BSF Jawan To India After 21 Days

“That is a national consensus for many years, and there is absolutely no change in that consensus that dealings with Pakistan will be bilateral,” Jaishankar said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it“very clear” that any talks with Pakistan will be only on terror.

“...Pakistan has a list of terrorists, who need to be handed over. They have to shut down terrorist infrastructure, they know what to do,” the external affairs minister said.

Jaishankar said New Delhi is“prepared to discuss” with Islamabad what is to be done on terrorism.

On the Kashmir issue, he said,“Only thing that remains to be discussed on Kashmir, is vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, we are open to discuss it with Pakistan...the government position is very, very clear.”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN15052025000215011059ID1109553363

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search