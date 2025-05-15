Azerbaijani Gymnasts Begin Competition At European Cup
The European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicks off on May 15, in the city of Burgas, Bulgaria, Azernews reports.
The individual competitions will be held on the first day of the competition. The seniors will perform with a hoop and ball as part of the all-around qualification.
Azerbaijan will be represented in the individual competition by Govhar Ibrahimova and Zohra Jafarova.
A total of 118 gymnasts from 12 countries will compete in the European Cup.
The second tournament of the European Cup Series is being held in Burgas, the first of which took place in Baku at the beginning of the month.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.
