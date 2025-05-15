Renowned Actor To Perform One-Man Show In Kazakhstan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's Honoured Artist Shovgi Huseynov has been invited to take part in the Monofest International Mono Drama Festival in Kostanay, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

At the festival, the actor will represent the Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators with a one-man show, "The Double Bass", on May 16.

The play was staged by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Irina Perlova (1939 - 2010) based on the work of the German writer Patrick Suskind, and has previously won a number of international awards in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Iran, Turkiye, Sri Lanka, Macedonia, the USA, etc.

The play stars Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan and Kalmykia, Shovgi Huseynov. "Double Bass" is a work that raises the theme of a "little" person.

The protagonist falls in love with an opera singer, Sarah. All his attempts to grab her attention were clearly thwarted. He imagines winning her attention by yelling her name at the festival premiere. For almost 24 years, the play has been an integral part of the theatre's repertoire," he added.

Note that Shovgi Huseynov's remarkable acting talent level has earned him recognition and admiration both at home and abroad.

His success in one-man shows has opened doors for other actors to explore and excel in solo performances, contributing to the growth and development of Azerbaijani theatre.

Apart from The Double Bass, his repertoire includes three one-man shows: Nikolai Gogol's Diary of a Madman, Samuel Beckett's Act Without Words, and Fyodor Dostoyevsky's A Gentle Creature.