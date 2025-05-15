TE Connectivity CEO To Present At Bernstein's Strategic Decisions Conference
GALWAY, Ireland , May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrence Curtin, chief executive officer of TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL ), a global leader in connectors and sensors, will present at Bernstein's 41st annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 29, at 8 a.m. EDT at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.
The event will be streamed live via webcast and will be available for replay on the investor portion of TE's website at href="" rel="nofollow" t .
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL ) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers, medical technology and more. With more than 85,000 employees, including 9,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 130 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at and on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).
SOURCE TE Connectivity plcWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment