TE Connectivity CEO To Present At Bernstein's Strategic Decisions Conference

GALWAY, Ireland , May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrence Curtin, chief executive officer of TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL ), a global leader in connectors and sensors, will present at Bernstein's 41st annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 29, at 8 a.m. EDT at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

The event will be streamed live via webcast and will be available for replay on the investor portion of TE's website.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL ) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers, medical technology and more. With more than 85,000 employees, including 9,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 130 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at and on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

