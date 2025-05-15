Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq FM Suggests Pan-Arab Dispute Settlement Panel

2025-05-15 08:02:23
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 15 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Thursday proposed the creation of a high-level ministerial committee aimed at ironing out Arab disagreements, while restating Iraq's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.
Addressing the preparatory meeting of Arab foreign ministers ahead of the Arab Summit, held in Baghdad, the minister said, "Out of its efforts to heal rifts and unify stances, Iraq proposes the formation of a high-level ministerial committee with open membership, purposed to bring closer divergent views among the brothers in order to settle disagreements and create a calm atmosphere."
He suggested that the committee could consist of Iraq as chair of the current Arab session and Bahrain as chair of the previous session, the secretary-general of the Arab League and those willing to join it.
He added that his country has adopted a foreign policy that is based on having the best relations, promoting bonds, achieving joint interests with Arab countries, rejecting existing stances built on the "narrow axis policies" and making Iraq a gateway for regional and international cooperation.
He noted that his country is keen on bolstering all initiatives aiming at resolving conflicts and settling disagreements in the region by means of dialogue and diplomatic efforts. (pickup previous)
